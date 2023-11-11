Prestige property: skewed for sustainable living in the New Town

4 . Sceabhach, 64 Broughton Road, New Town, Edinburgh

With Sceabhach also featuring a substantial garden, with fully-serviced artists’ studio to the rear plus a private garage, Andrew admits that they will miss both the house and its enviable location. He adds: “The secluded garden at the back with the firepit is not overlooked and is a fantastic sun trap. It is great during the summer, for entertaining and hosting barbecues. “The neighbours are brilliant and we meet up with them every Friday, and the pub across the road is great. But we are getting a bit older and it is quite big for two people, but mostly we are desperate to get back to sea views.” Photo: contributed