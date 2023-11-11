All Sections
A key design challenge was the unusual shape of the site, which had previously had three planning permission requests turned down, but lent to the property’s unique skewed appearance with just one external right angle. “We were living out in the Currie direction, where we thought we had built our forever home,” recalls Andrew, who alongside June has developed small-scale projects across quirky sites in Edinburgh over the last decade. “When the opportunity came up, right in the centre of town, we thought: ‘Yes, that is the one for us’, so we built the house.”A key design challenge was the unusual shape of the site, which had previously had three planning permission requests turned down, but lent to the property’s unique skewed appearance with just one external right angle. “We were living out in the Currie direction, where we thought we had built our forever home,” recalls Andrew, who alongside June has developed small-scale projects across quirky sites in Edinburgh over the last decade. “When the opportunity came up, right in the centre of town, we thought: ‘Yes, that is the one for us’, so we built the house.”
Prestige property: skewed for sustainable living in the New Town

Sceabhach, the Irish word for “skewed”, is an appropriate name for the impressive architect-designed property at 64 Broughton Road, sat elegantly in the New Town area of the Capital.
By Sarah Devine
Published 11th Nov 2023, 09:00 GMT

From street level in the UNESCO World Heritage Site, the new-build’s mews-style stone facade and slate roof sympathetically compliment the detached villa’s surroundings, yet reveal very little of the ultra-modern interiors hidden away inside.

The house was built in 2021 by Andrew Laing and his wife, June Russell, who hired local Granton Road-based Zone Architects to carefully blueprint a highly energy efficient home for them to live in.

Internally, the property has been designed to ensure each space seamlessly flows through its 3,000sq ft of floorspace. A sleek open-plan kitchen and living room can be found on the first floor and exude modern living. Thanks to south-facing floor-to-ceiling windows along one side, as well as Velux windows above, this area is filled with light throughout the day. At one end of the space is the contemporary kitchen, with a large breakfast bar, and on the other is a dedicated sitting area, which benefits from a custom-made open gas fire.

1. Sceabhach, 64 Broughton Road, New Town, Edinburgh

Internally, the property has been designed to ensure each space seamlessly flows through its 3,000sq ft of floorspace. A sleek open-plan kitchen and living room can be found on the first floor and exude modern living. Thanks to south-facing floor-to-ceiling windows along one side, as well as Velux windows above, this area is filled with light throughout the day. At one end of the space is the contemporary kitchen, with a large breakfast bar, and on the other is a dedicated sitting area, which benefits from a custom-made open gas fire.

As well as the flexible living spaces, Sceabhach’s new owners will benefit from the home’s high energy efficiency, which is partly down to the use of a Scotframe timber kit.

2. Sceabhach, 64 Broughton Road, New Town, Edinburgh

As well as the flexible living spaces, Sceabhach's new owners will benefit from the home's high energy efficiency, which is partly down to the use of a Scotframe timber kit.

The existing sleeping quarters, three of which are ensuite, are on the ground floor and are all generously sized. One is currently being used as a gym, but is large enough to comfortably accommodate a double bedroom.

3. Sceabhach, 64 Broughton Road, New Town, Edinburgh

The existing sleeping quarters, three of which are ensuite, are on the ground floor and are all generously sized. One is currently being used as a gym, but is large enough to comfortably accommodate a double bedroom.

With Sceabhach also featuring a substantial garden, with fully-serviced artists’ studio to the rear plus a private garage, Andrew admits that they will miss both the house and its enviable location. He adds: “The secluded garden at the back with the firepit is not overlooked and is a fantastic sun trap. It is great during the summer, for entertaining and hosting barbecues. “The neighbours are brilliant and we meet up with them every Friday, and the pub across the road is great. But we are getting a bit older and it is quite big for two people, but mostly we are desperate to get back to sea views.”

4. Sceabhach, 64 Broughton Road, New Town, Edinburgh

With Sceabhach also featuring a substantial garden, with fully-serviced artists' studio to the rear plus a private garage, Andrew admits that they will miss both the house and its enviable location. He adds: "The secluded garden at the back with the firepit is not overlooked and is a fantastic sun trap. It is great during the summer, for entertaining and hosting barbecues. "The neighbours are brilliant and we meet up with them every Friday, and the pub across the road is great. But we are getting a bit older and it is quite big for two people, but mostly we are desperate to get back to sea views."

