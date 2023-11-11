Prestige property: skewed for sustainable living in the New Town

Sceabhach, the Irish word for “skewed”, is an appropriate name for the impressive architect-designed property at 64 Broughton Road, sat elegantly in the New Town area of the Capital.
From street level in the UNESCO World Heritage Site, the new-build’s mews-style stone facade and slate roof sympathetically compliment the detached villa’s surroundings, yet reveal very little of the ultra-modern interiors hidden away inside.
The house was built in 2021 by Andrew Laing and his wife, June Russell, who hired local Granton Road-based Zone Architects to carefully blueprint a highly energy efficient home for them to live in.
1. Sceabhach, 64 Broughton Road, New Town, Edinburgh
Internally, the property has been designed to ensure each space seamlessly flows through its 3,000sq ft of floorspace.
A sleek open-plan kitchen and living room can be found on the first floor and exude modern living. Thanks to south-facing floor-to-ceiling windows along one side, as well as Velux windows above, this area is filled with light throughout the day.
At one end of the space is the contemporary kitchen, with a large breakfast bar, and on the other is a dedicated sitting area, which benefits from a custom-made open gas fire. Photo: contributed
2. Sceabhach, 64 Broughton Road, New Town, Edinburgh
As well as the flexible living spaces, Sceabhach’s new owners will benefit from the home’s high energy efficiency, which is partly down to the use of a Scotframe timber kit. Photo: contributed
3. Sceabhach, 64 Broughton Road, New Town, Edinburgh
The existing sleeping quarters, three of which are ensuite, are on the ground floor and are all generously sized. One is currently being used as a gym, but is large enough to comfortably accommodate a double bedroom. Photo: contributed
4. Sceabhach, 64 Broughton Road, New Town, Edinburgh
With Sceabhach also featuring a substantial garden, with fully-serviced artists’ studio to the rear plus a private garage, Andrew admits that they will miss both the house and its enviable location.
He adds: “The secluded garden at the back with the firepit is not overlooked and is a fantastic sun trap. It is great during the summer, for entertaining and hosting barbecues.
“The neighbours are brilliant and we meet up with them every Friday, and the pub across the road is great. But we are getting a bit older and it is quite big for two people, but mostly we are desperate to get back to sea views.” Photo: contributed