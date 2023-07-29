Prestige property: Restored splendour for Arts and Crafts wonder

2 . Melfort, Broughty Ferry, Dundee Offers over £940,000

The lighting in the house was overhauled too, with the addition of chandeliers in the hall and kitchen. The owner says: “We also considered the way natural light was coming in to the house and replaced all the doors to the central hall with bespoke glass doors modelled on the inner front door, to make sure everything was in keeping. The wood matches, as does the leaded glazing.” Photo: DTXimages