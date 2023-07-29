Prestige property: Restored splendour for Arts and Crafts wonder

Melfort must be one of the most impressive houses in Broughty Ferry, the genteel seaside suburb of Dundee.Dating from 1927, the house was designed by George Morton, a well-known local architect, for his own family and as such the original quality of the house is very apparent.
Melfort is typical of the late Arts and Crafts style and retains much of its authentic design character, both inside and out.
The house has had some other illustrious owners, a rector of Dundee High School once lived here and it was previously home to TV presenter Lorraine Kelly, but for the past five years it has undergone a major upgrading overhaul, while keeping all of its splendid features.
1. Melfort, Broughty Ferry, Dundee Offers over £940,000
The practical work included reworking the home’s plumbing and electrics. A new heating system was put in, zoned into separate floors with their own controls, so it is a much more efficient system.
Some original radiators were repositioned and new ones in the same style were added.
2. Melfort, Broughty Ferry, Dundee Offers over £940,000
The lighting in the house was overhauled too, with the addition of chandeliers in the hall and kitchen.
The owner says: "We also considered the way natural light was coming in to the house and replaced all the doors to the central hall with bespoke glass doors modelled on the inner front door, to make sure everything was in keeping. The wood matches, as does the leaded glazing."
3. Melfort, Broughty Ferry, Dundee Offers over £940,000
Not all parts of the house are classically 1920s. The couple are keen snooker players, so two rooms at the side of the house – an office and playroom – and the garage were joined together to create a modern games room, with a full-sized baize.
4. Melfort, Broughty Ferry, Dundee Offers over £940,000
Quality does shine throughout the house, with some lovely details –
original wood panelling, a pitch pine staircase, foliate pattern plaster ceiling decorations, door furniture, and fireplaces.