Prestige property: Refurbishment reveals fantastic family home

1 . 11 Carlton Terrace, New Town, Edinburgh offers over £1.9m

“As soon as I walked in, it just felt in need of a family because it had been a second home for over two decades,” Alice recalls. “It just felt pretty soulless but I loved the proportions of the rooms and the cornicing. All of the Georgian features are just on a bigger scale in the terrace than they are in the middle of the New Town. I really felt it was something that with a lot of TLC we could really bring back to life and make it a really lovely family home.” Photo: contributed