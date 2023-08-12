Prestige property: Refurbishment reveals fantastic family home

Carlton Terrace is a magnificent crescent of Georgian townhouses situated on a peaceful cobbled street east of Calton Hill in the coveted leafy east New Town area of the Capital.
The properties here date back to the early 1820s, having been designed by renowned Greek Revival architect William Playfair, famed for works including National Gallery of Scotland and the Royal Observatory.
Number 11 is an impressive A-listed townhouse, set over three floors, and is – arguably – one of the finest in the city, thanks to substantial renovation work made by current owners Gerry and Alice Fowler.
The couple have extensively rethought the property, which was used as a hotel from the early 20th Century until the 1950s, transforming it into a beautiful family home where they live with their three daughters.
“As soon as I walked in, it just felt in need of a family because it had been a second home for over two decades,” Alice recalls. “It just felt pretty soulless but I loved the proportions of the rooms and the cornicing. All of the Georgian features are just on a bigger scale in the terrace than they are in the middle of the New Town. I really felt it was something that with a lot of TLC we could really bring back to life and make it a really lovely family home.” Photo: contributed
The Fowlers bought Number 11 in 2017 and installed a new roof, windows, electrical work, and plumbing, as well as replacing most of the rear stonework and some to the front facade.
Edinburgh-based builders and period home restoration specialists Mackenzie Hughes carried out the two-year renovation and Alice, who has previous renovation experience, maintains the team went above and beyond to ensure the house was restored exactly how they wanted it. Photo: Angus Behm
Work included replacing some of the Georgian cornicing throughout the 4,995-sq ft property, as well as creating an open-plan living room, kitchen and snug – which has been used as a play area for the mini Fowlers – at ground-floor level. Photo: Angus Behm
Of the refurbishment, Alice says: “The main point was to be respectful of the Georgian architecture. It was important to keep it a Georgian style with all the features that we loved, but to make it more practical to live in as a family.” Photo: Angus Behm