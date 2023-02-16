Stonefold Farmhouse is a pretty C-listed detached house attractively set in the heart of the Scottish Borders near the village of Greenlaw.

It has all the trappings to provide its occupants with a peaceful rural life – the house is surrounded by beautiful open countryside on all sides, with long-reaching views over to the Cheviot Hills and the 12th-Century Hume Castle.

The five-bedroom home sits in its own land, measuring a manageable six acres, and offering opportunities for a smallholding or keeping livestock and ponies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The stabling and barns to the rear of the property have considerable development potential too, should the new owner wish to pursue turning them into business premises or extra accommodation.

Stonefold Cottage

Nicki and Jimmy Hunter bought Stonefold last year after retiring from farming in Hertfordshire.

Nicki explains: “We were looking for peace and quiet, Jimmy’s family is originally from Stranraer and Ayrshire, so I think he felt the call to move back to Scotland.

“Our farm down south was within the M25, and we were busy all the time, so we really wanted seclusion, which this has, but we’re not far from Kelso. You can nip there in ten minutes, and there is a great community here too.”

The farmhouse is packed with high-quality fixtures and fittings, and has kept its period features. There are three superb reception rooms, and an impressive kitchen-dining room, while there are five double bedrooms upstairs.

Stonefold Farmhouse, Greenlaw near Duns. Image: Daniel Wilcox

Nicki says the fact that the house had just been upgraded was a draw. “We are outdoor people, so we didn’t want to have to do much to the interior, but fortunately it is all immaculate.

“Another thing we loved is that we were used to a draughty old farmhouse, and actually this place in comparison is very cosy – we keep having to turn the heating down.

“The wood-burner in the kitchen is an inspired idea, because that is where everyone tends to gather and it is big enough for armchairs round the fire.”

There is also an Aga in the kitchen, but it is electric, so only used as a back up thanks to an integral oven.

Stonefold Farmhouse, Greenlaw near Duns. Image: Daniel Wilcox

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most of the rooms offer superb open views of the rolling Borders countryside, which the Hunters have really appreciated during their time at Stonefold, particularly from its sun room, dining room and drawing room.

Nicki explains: “At the front, you can see for miles and the Cheviots sort of come and go.

“It is quite romantic, you get up in the morning and the mist means that you can’t see the hills, but throughout the day they gradually appear laid out in front of you – quite magical.”

Having the five double bedrooms has been useful for the couple’s guests, with three grown-up children and their families being frequent visitors.

Stonefold Farmhouse, Greenlaw near Duns. Image: Daniel Wilcox

Outside there is a large garden, which features wooded areas, upper and lower lawns, a paved patio, rose bushes, a greenhouse and two driveways.

It had also undergone a makeover just before the Hunters moved in. Nicki says: ”The previous owner had been here for 40 years and his daughter got married on the front lawn. All the rose beds were replanted and two big borders were put in, all planned around the wedding, so it is really picturesque.”

Nicki trains gun dogs and competes in trials, so Stonefold’s outbuildings have housed her kennels – and 15 Springer Spaniels.

There is also a field of just over four acres, which is included in the sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hunters’ move to Scotland has been a shortlived adventure; for health reasons, Nicki and Jimmy are returning south to be close to family.

But for the next owner, Stonefold Farmhouse offers the perfect base for a quiet country life.

Stonefold Farmhouse, Greenlaw near Duns. Image: Daniel Wilcox

For more information, contact Fine & Country on 01896 829 569.

Stonefold Farmhouse, Greenlaw near Duns. Image: Daniel Wilcox