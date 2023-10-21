Prestige property: prime Capital hot spot kindles kindred spirit

Barnton is considered to be one of the Capital’s most prestigious residential suburbs, as a result of its enviably leafy location and superb collection of grand standalone luxury addresses.

Cowley Cottage at 34 Barnton Avenue, tucked neatly behind high stone walls and its own electric gate, is a prime example of the high-quality detached family homes of distinction that are typical in this much-sought-after neighbourhood.

The property dates back to about 1920, two decades after the avenue was first developed, and is presented to market in an immaculate condition, having been lovingly restored by its current occupier.

Hair and beauty salon owner Ruth Ball bought the home with her late husband, David, 29 years ago, and has since turned it into a wonderful family home where the couple raised their three children.

Ruth recalls that an Edinburgh-based architect had bought it previously, with the intention of carrying out renovation work and building a property next door. However, there was plenty for the Balls to do when they moved in.

“It was really in a mix-match state, so everything has been redone over the years,” Ruth explains. “A lot of the work has been done in the last ten years.”

These renovations included improving the shower rooms, creating a first-floor ensuite, updating all of the doors and installing a contemporary Porcelanosa kitchen, which features Corian worktops and Seimens appliances.

As well as having a generous sized breakfast bar, the kitchen also benefits from elegant French doors that open to a rear garden, making it an ideal space for entertaining.

Ruth’s eye for detail and creative design can be seen throughout the home, which has been carefully decorated in calming tones.

She laughs: “I have always been quite a neutral person, and I like the colour grey.”

The sitting room features herringbone oak flooring and a wood-burning stove, while the dining room next door – which is currently used as a second lounge – attracts with a feature heater and mantelpiece plus a large bay window.

The main jewel of Cowley Cottage, however, has to be the private rear garden complete with pergola for al fresco dining.

On the garden design, Ruth says: “It was supposed to start pre-Covid, when we got the materials, but then it didn't happen at the time.

“It has only really been completed just over a year ago, but we have had barbecues and there is a pizza oven out there, so it has been a really great entertaining space.

“We just open up the kitchen doors and out we go. In the short term, we have made a lot of use out of it.”

Now Ruth is relocating nearer to the centre of Edinburgh, she says she will be sad to leave the cottage but acknowledges that it has been a fantastic place in which to raise her family – all of whom have enjoyed its close proximity to Barnton Park Tennis Club and both the Royal Burgess and Bruntsfield golf courses.

“My husband was a prolific golfer so he would be out there at half five in the morning to play some holes before going to work,” Ruth remembers.

“It is a great area with Davidson’s Mains Park nearby, and you can go for walks down to Cramond. It is a great place to live and is very leafy with lots of green space.”

Ruth points to the many schools nearby, including the Royal High and Erskine Stewart’s Melville options, saying it is ideal for family life, but also notes the proximity to Edinburgh Airport, which is a mere 16-minute journey by car.

So Cowley Cottage could be a perfect bolthole for those living overseas. Ruth adds: “A lot of people live abroad now and want somewhere to come home to. This is a very safe area and the house is very secure.”