Prestige property: prime address more than sum of its parts

The interiors of this historic home may have come from far and wide, but Kirsty McLuckie is amazed at its collected contents.

Craigesk House in Midlothian is a beautiful C-listed house, dating from 1820 and sitting on an elevated site with dramatic views over the River South Esk and the Dalhousie Viaduct, close to Eskbank. It was built originally for the owner of a local paper mill.

But its historical connections go much further back, and the story of the house – which has probably only ever been owned by three families – is a fascinating one.

A catastrophic fire ripped through Craigesk on the night of 10 December, 1929, shortly after electricity had been installed for the first time, according to current owners Charles and Jacqueline Court-Brown.

Jacqueline says: “We understand that it then lay derelict till it was sold to the next owners, in 1932, who largely rebuilt it.”

In doing so, much of the interiors have come from other great houses. Charles explains: “Our drawing room has wood panelling that might be 350 years old, as it was taken from Douglas Castle, known as the Castle of the Black Douglas in Lanarkshire, home to the Douglas-Humes, which was demolished in 1938.”

In the 1960s, Craigesk was divided by its then owners into three flats, and the building retained this layout until it was sold, as a whole, to Charles and Jacqueline in September 1985.

1 . Craigesk House, near Dalkeith, Midlothian offers over £1.3m Over their 38-year tenure, the couple have carried out another extensive renovation project, not just restoring the house to a single dwelling, but adding accommodation in the lower ground floor, which was previously underused, and overhauling the fundamental fabric of the building to restore it to its original glory. Photo: contributed Photo Sales

2 . Craigesk House, near Dalkeith, Midlothian offers over £1.3m Located between the villages of Eskbank and Newtongrange, and in walking distance to both, Craigesk House is eight miles from Edinburgh city centre and has access to plenty of local amenities. The popular Sun Inn is just on the other side of the A7 from the home’s private gates. Photo: contributed Photo Sales

3 . Craigesk House, near Dalkeith, Midlothian offers over £1.3m Charles says: “We had to go through the whole house, to take out extra kitchens, and we restored the dining room as it had been made into two bedrooms and a bathroom.” Photo: contributed Photo Sales

4 . Craigesk House, near Dalkeith, Midlothian offers over £1.3m Jacqueline explains: “It can be quite difficult to remember what is original to the house and what has been brought in. When we bought it, there was already a mix of oak panelling, Spanish mahogany, Austrian floorboards and teak windows, and we have added to that.” Photo: contributed Photo Sales