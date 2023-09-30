Prestige property: one-time coach house proposes longer stay

Allanbank Courtyard is an impressive 18th-Century dwelling that once served as a coach house to the neighbouring Blackadder Estate, near the Scottish Borders town of Duns.

The charming B-listed property set amid scenic Berwickshire countryside dates back to 1760, but now comprises a generously-proportioned six-bedroom home, three holiday lets, and an art studio, where owner Liz Hardy has built a thriving business and hosts regular events and exhibitions.

“I am an abstract landscape artist, so this is the perfect setting to find inspiration,” says Liz, who bought the property with her teacher and musician husband, Mike, in 2007.

She recalls: “We wanted to move out of Edinburgh, and had five children with the eldest aged about 12 at the time. I came down here in November – not the best time of year – but I saw the courtyard and thought it was absolutely amazing.”

The house, which has been split into two halves, was in move-in condition when the Hardys purchased it, but they added the art gallery, with first-floor studio and a music room, to the eastmost part of Allanbank Courtyard, which also houses the one-bedroomed Coach House holiday home.

The main accommodation is contained in the west elevation and, with more than 11,200sq ft of floor space in total, the property has plenty of flexible room while managing the fine balancing act of retaining a cosy interior.

The lounge has a vaulted ceiling with exposed wooden beams and a large stone-built fireplace surrounding a wood-burning stove.

Its traditional-style kitchen with breakfast room boasts elegantly arched French doors which open onto a conservatory, currently used as a dining space, to make a great area for entertaining with impressive views over the garden.

All six bedrooms are found on the first floor, with the main benefiting from a sizable ensuite with Jack and Jill sinks and free-standing bath.

As its name suggests, the house is built around a delightful courtyard with archways and seating areas.

“It has been the most brilliant, happy family home to bring up five kids,” Liz enthuses. “We have a grandchild who runs in and out, so it is a brilliant home for hosting family dinners and Christmases, and for the kids to bring their friends over.

“As an artist, having the ability to walk straight from the garden across to the beautiful surrounding countryside is just brilliant.”

There are around four acres of grounds surrounding Allanbank Courtyard, including a large formal lawn to the front and paddocks for horses.

Two holiday homes, the Gardener’s Cottage and the Groom’s Cottage, lie to the east of the courtyard, and have been utilised by the couple as a successful holiday business, which Liz reports mostly attracts visitors from the city.

“The comments from guests is that is is never that busy,” she notes. “They love the quietness of the grounds – hearing the birds – and that there is good walking nearby, beaches and a great local pub. The market towns of the Borders are fantastic.”

Now the Hardy children have grown up and moved into homes of their own, Liz and Mike are hoping to downsize, but believe Allanbank Courtyard would be well suited to commuters or hybrid workers looking to secure a home in a tranquil setting due to its location.

Edinburgh is just over an hour drive away and Berwick-Upon-Tweed train station, which has regular services up to Edinburgh and down to London, is a 20-minute journey by car.

Liz adds: “There are extra bits in the courtyard that could be developed, but they absolutely do not need to be. The house affords flexibility for development if someone wishes to do so, but it has been a fantastic family home for us over the years.”