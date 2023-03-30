Prestige property: Lodge an interest in wooden wonder

Greenloaning is an exceptional contemporary home of Canadian design set in an acre of landscaped gardens.

It is located in East Linton, a conservation village which lies16 miles south of Edinburgh.

The house’s three storeys of stone and timber are set discreetly behind a stone wall and electric gates. Its elevated position, surrounded by mature trees and on the edge of the village, overlooks fields towards the Pentland Hills.

According selling agent James Denne of Knight Frank, its setting and design give it the definite feel of a treehouse.

He says; “It was built in 2006 and you could also describe it as a sort of Alpine Lodge, but in East Lothian.”

Inside, the accommodation covers 7,200sq ft and is bright and full of light, dominated by huge expanses of glass. Finishes are in walnut and oak alongside high tech luxury in the mood lighting system.

The layout offers considerable flexibility as the space could be subdivided, for example, by creating a separate annexe in the ground floor.

This level currently has a newly installed spa, with hot tubs, a gym and a dedicated cinema room. The gym area doubles as a bar and there is an office on too, as well as two bedrooms. A wet room and possible seventh bedroom adjoins the extensive gym.

The first floor is breathtaking. The living space is open plan, both horizontally and vertically, with full height windows, balconies and mezzanines making it the ultimate house for socialising.

A sitting room and snug are semi-divided by the grand staircase, and connected to a dining room and dining kitchen. There are three bedroom suites at this level, and a large snooker room.

The whole of the first floor is enveloped by the wraparound timber balcony. There is a hot tub out here too.

A beautiful master bedroom suite on the top floor comes with a south-facing balcony and its own library.

The acre of gardens ensure the privacy of the house and there has previously been planning permission for a large garage complex, should the new owner wish to pursue that.

Denne says: “It is good value for money for this size of house in prime commuter territory. West Linton is a lovely place to live, with a strong sense of community.

"Greenloaning offers so many possibilities, but it is time for the next owner to write the script.”

Greenloaning, West Linton, is priced at offers over £1.1m.

For more information, contact Knight Frank on 0131-222 9600.

