Prestige property: Historic Covenanters' manse and former chapel for sale

Quarrelwood, a historic covenanters' manse and former chapel has a stunning location.

But the property, which has just been launched onto the sales market, has a turbulent and fascinating history, closely tied with the struggles of religious thought in Scotland.

The 18th century, B listed house was formerly a Covenanters’ Manse and there are plenty of features which point to its history, including a spectacular sitting room in the adjoining former chapel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the 17th century, the location was a sacred spot for Covenanters, the hills and trees providing privacy and safety for the followers of Richard Cameron, the famously devout ‘thunder preacher’ who ministered to the whole of south west Scotland, with services lasting for six hours at a time.

The formal drawing at Quarrelwood offers stunning views over the Nith valley.

Perhaps such lengthy debates were how the spot acquired its name. The Covenanters were militant Presbyterians who resisted attempts by the Stuart monarchs to control the affairs of the Church of Scotland.

Cameron defied kings, denounced bishops and ultimately went to his death for his belief in man's individual contract with God.

He was killed in a battle with Charles II’s army, with his head and hands gruesomely displayed through the streets of Edinburgh as a discouragement to others, but his followers ‘the Cameronians’ - forerunners of the regiment which later bore their name - continued to meet at the site of Quarrelwood.

After many years of open air worship, their church was built here in 1798 and was used until around 1825. During the Second World War the buildings were used as a laundry, but in 1969 the manse and chapel were rebuilt as an impressive home.

With extensive gardens, Quarrelwood has room for all the family

Rebecca Reed of Galbraith, who is handling the sale, said: “Quarrelwood is a superb family home with a fascinating history and wonderful original features including the glorious octagonal drawing room, ideal for entertaining.

“The grounds are a particularly attractive feature of the property and there are lovely open views over the Nith Valley. This is a complete rural property offering a wonderful lifestyle for the purchaser.”

It is a very pretty house, and offers more accommodation than meets the eye, being T-shaped.

The present owners acquired the property in 2009 and have made significant improvements while retaining and highlighting 200-year-old features such as the panelled front door with an ogee-glazed fan light and the sash windows with 12-plane glazing.

The former chapel has been incorporated into the main accommodation and now features a bespoke floor to ceiling bookcase, a stove, three tall round-headed windows and solid oak flooring.

In the original manse there is a dining room, sitting room and stone staircase to the first floor with three double bedrooms and a bathroom, plus a master bedroom with en-suite.

Quarrelwood was further extended in 2014 to create an open plan dining kitchen with Aga, utility room and pantry.

The garden is accessed from the kitchen and also from the master bedroom via French doors that open onto a quaint drawbridge.

Outside there is a detached garage with a log store and insulated wine cellar, and four acres of land including a paddock, mature gardens with lawns, herbaceous borders and a patio.

Quarrelwood is situated in an elevated position with spectacular views over the Nith Valley to the west and towards Criffel and the Lake District to the south.

But despite its quiet spot, it isn’t too remote. The nearest town is Dumfries, about five miles away.

Dumfries railway station connects with Glasgow, Edinburgh and Carlisle. And Lockerbie, around 15 miles away, has mainline services in addition to Newcastle, Manchester, Birmingham and London.