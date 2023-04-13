Prestige property: Hide-away home's private pleasures

Masquerading behind the facade of a grand Edinburgh villa, 38 Corstorphine Road is something of a secret gem – which might just be the perfect blend of not just old and new, but inside and outside living.

Combining traditional sandstone and sharp modern design, the house is the glorious result of a gruelling project by its current owners.

Hoteliers James Cameron and Sean Hooley bought the property in 2006, looking for outside space. James recalls: “At the time, we thought it ‘had the bones’ and, with a bit of vision, you could see what it could be.

“It is so private, and while it does have grand rooms in the original part of the house, we also like modern design – so the idea was to keep the traditional while creating something state of the art.”

38 Corstorphine Road, Edinburgh.

Already in situ was a 1960s extension, which James describes as “horrendous”, but nevertheless that footprint gave the pair the chance to replace an eyesore. They then discussed with planners their bold ideas to extend further.

James explains: “Our architects –Elizabeth Bremner and her late partner, Ronnie Watt – were central to the project. He was a perfectionist and exactly what we wanted.

“We worked together, going back and forth to planning, so the project took until 2010 before we could finally move in.”

Careful to retain the Victorian features in the older parts, the new work involved a two-storey extension at the back of the house, linked by an interior glass walkway, the creation of an open-plan kitchen with a large roof terrace above, a new detached garage, and extensive landscaping on all sides.

38 Corstorphine Road, Edinburgh.

James says: “Ironically, the planners suggested the roof terrace, instead of our design of a double height kitchen, but we were delighted with the result.”

Despite being elevated, the terrace is incredibly private, with frosted glass and planting sheltering it from street view, but not from the outlook towards the Pentland Hills.

The huge circular skylights in the floor, which throw light into the kitchen, were an expensive option sourced in Germany, but James says that the approach throughout was to use the best finishes, as this would be the couple’s home rather than a for-profit undertaking.

He says: “At various times in the project, when we were spending a lot of money, we hesitated. I started to think that the glass staircase wasn’t affordable, but Sean told me we absolutely had to stick to it.

38 Corstorphine Road, Edinburgh.

“It is a work of art, and I’m really glad I let him persuade me.”

Inside, the existing semi-detached house was extensively reconfigured, with James reckoning about half of its walls were moved. “We borrowed a bit off a bedroom here, a bit off a bathroom there, so that we could achieve the great open-plan kitchen space. It really makes the house, the ability to open up the whole wall to the outside, we have the doors open even when it is raining.

“But there isn’t a part of the house that we don’t use. The sitting room is perfect for the evening, and we have really enjoyed entertaining here.”

Finishing touches have been continual over the years. The paint choices, by Farrow and Ball, are eye-catching and dramatic, and the feature wallpaper by Timorous Beasties and William Morris make stunning focal points.

38 Corstorphine Road, Edinburgh.

James and Sean have also discovered a love of gardening. The former relates: “The front of the house was just tarmac, so we built a garage at the bottom of the path and then created a garden from scratch.

“After all the work, I’d say we are both gardeners now – we’ve got to the point where we fight over spaces for new plants.”

A new green-fingered challenge –and another upgrading project –awaits the couple in their next move, but they’ve set themselves stiff competition.

38 Corstorphine Road, Edinburgh, is priced at offers over £1.4m.

For more information, contact Rettie and Co. on 0131-220 4160.

38 Corstorphine Road, Edinburgh.

38 Corstorphine Road, Edinburgh.