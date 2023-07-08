All Sections
Windsor Street is a quiet terrace designed in 1822 by William Playfair, forming part of his Eastern New Town, or Calton, scheme. The houses here are A listed and even the railings are protected, as their design features distinctive elements.

Prestige property: Green oasis of calm in heart of bustling Capital

Number 19, Windsor Street in Edinburgh is a rare find. It is a full four-storey Georgian townhouse, complete with garden and garaging, located on the edge of the New Town in the Capital’s well-regarded Hillside district.The A-listed home has retained its original features and is in a few minutes’ walking distance of the St James Quarter, Broughton Street and Leith Walk, Holyrood Park, Calton Hill, and the city’s tram network.
By Kirsty McLuckie
Published 8th Jul 2023, 07:30 BST

There are also theatres, cinemas, restaurants, pubs and local shops on the doorstep, so the propostion offers a sizeable house and outside space, right in the heart of Edinburgh.

It has been the family home of Sandra and Neil Richardson for the last decade. She recalls: “We moved in 2013, almost exactly ten years ago. Our children were seven and nine years old at the time, so we were looking for a house with a garden and a bit more space.

“And this house fitted exactly – lots of beautiful space in a great location.”

Of the interior, Sandra says: “It did need a degree of upgrading and redecoration but you could see the potential. In terms of renovation, we kept it cosmetic, with a new kitchen, and we replaced the existing bathrooms and added a shower room on the top floor.”

1. Windsor Street, Hillside, Edinburgh offers over £1.45m

Photo: Ines Gennuso

The Richardsons have redecorated throughout, in a gradual process. She explains: “It is quite large and we didn’t have a great vision at first. “The house has all the amazing original features and we wanted those to stand out, but we didn’t want to be too neutral. “By taking our time, we could really think about where to add colour and pattern to give the maximum impact.”

2. Windsor Street, Hillside, Edinburgh offers over £1.45m

Photo: contributed

The well appointed breakfasting kitchen, with induction hob and oven.

3. Windsor Street, Hillside, Edinburgh offers over £1.45m

Photo: Ines Gennuso

The location has been a boon to the family. Sandra explains: “We work in investment management, Neil is based in the city centre so he managed to commute on foot, and I work at Edinburgh Park, which is really easy to access by tram. And it is great for getting to the airport.”

4. Windsor Street, Hillside, Edinburgh offers over £1.45m

Photo: Ines Gennuso

