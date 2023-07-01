Prestige property: Great renovations at good Borders address
Bonjedward House near Jedburgh is an impressive B-Listed Georgian mansion, set at the end of a private driveway amid its own mature grounds and woodland.
By Kirsty McLuckie
Published 1st Jul 2023, 09:00 BST
It dates from the 18th Century and was built for The Marquis of Lothian as part of the Lothian Estate, close to the site of Jedburgh Castle.
The house is substantial, with accommodation measuring nearly 10,000sq ft over four floors, but its recent upgrade has resulted in a flexible family home that has the ability to expand and contract to meet the needs of the moment.