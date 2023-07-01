Bonjedward House near Jedburgh is an impressive B-Listed Georgian mansion, set at the end of a private driveway amid its own mature grounds and woodland.

Belinda recalls: “It had previously been bought by a developer to turn into offices, but I don’t think that plan made sense in this location. I understand that planning permission was turned down, so the house languished on the market. “It was a shell, and I think everyone in the Borders viewed it at some point but decided it was just too big a project.”

​It dates from the 18th Century and was built for The Marquis of Lothian as part of the Lothian Estate, close to the site of Jedburgh Castle.

The house is substantial, with accommodation measuring nearly 10,000sq ft over four floors, but its recent upgrade has resulted in a flexible family home that has the ability to expand and contract to meet the needs of the moment.

Bonjedward’s size was possibly the reason it lay empty for eight years until Belinda Montgomery took it on with her family in tow in 2021.

The meticulous restoration of the rest of the house was carried out room by room over the past two years with attractive features such as the working shutters, ornate Neo-Classical plasterwork, stone and marble fireplaces.

Belinda says: “There are plenty of big houses that can feel rambling with back corridors and different wings, but because of the stunning Georgian design, the rooms here are spacious but but it doesn’t feel too big. “It is a very warm house and very elegant – the light moves round it throughout the day.”

The refresh has been designed to be very flexible, with zoned heating on every floor. Belinda says: “It is a lot of house, but you can choose to close off the top floor when not in use – it can just be kept for guests or as a teenager’s suite.”

A stunning cupola lights Bonjedward’s staircase, giving it special attention.