Waterside Farm on Fingalton Road, Newton MearnsWaterside Farm on Fingalton Road, Newton Mearns
Waterside Farm on Fingalton Road, Newton Mearns

Prestige property: Former farmhouse cultivates interest

Waterside Farm is a magnificent four-bedroom family home designed in 1997 after the style of an 18th-Century country manor, which sits resplendently in 18 acres of grounds and features an exclusive array of leisure facilities.

By Sarah Devine
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 12:23 GMT
Updated 23rd Feb 2024, 12:40 GMT

Waterside Farm, Fingalton Road, Newton Mearns, is priced at offers over £2.75m.

For more information, contact Clyde Property on 0141-534 3777.

The property was built on the site of a former farmhouse and stands as a generously-proportioned home, with more than 11,000sq ft space, and has been decorated to an exceptional standard, thanks to the efforts of its owner, Linda Reid, who happens to be an interior designer. She recalls several attempts at purchasing the original house after she and her husband, Eric, had been left awestruck at the location. Linda recalls: “We tried to buy it about 29 years ago, but the owner never turned up each time, so after three attempts we gave up. “In the end, he had been away and came back to see all the pipes had burst in the house, so he phoned us up. It had been a disaster because it had been completely flooded and it was like a ruin. “We rebuilt it and extended it on all sides, so it is partly a new house and partly an old house.”

Waterside Farm’s entrance hall leads to a large dining hall, with double doors opening to a drawing room with a beamed vaulted ceiling and library. However, the heart of the home is formed by its rear open-plan kitchen and breakfast area, which has elegant doors opening directly to the property’s outdoor space, and views over the mature garden. On the opposite side of the ground floor is an impressively large indoor swimming pool with dedicated changing rooms, plus gym facilities, as well as a billiards room and study.

The property – which features natural stone, a grey slate roof, and a charming turreted entrance – is surrounded by rolling countryside, yet is just ten miles south of Glasgow city centre. Four acres of grounds wrap around the property to form thriving garden spaces, while the rest have been rented out to livestock farmers.

The turret of Waterside Farm provides a cosy nook, ideal for reading in

