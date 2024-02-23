Prestige property: Former farmhouse cultivates interest

1 . Waterside Farm

The property was built on the site of a former farmhouse and stands as a generously-proportioned home, with more than 11,000sq ft space, and has been decorated to an exceptional standard, thanks to the efforts of its owner, Linda Reid, who happens to be an interior designer. She recalls several attempts at purchasing the original house after she and her husband, Eric, had been left awestruck at the location. Linda recalls: “We tried to buy it about 29 years ago, but the owner never turned up each time, so after three attempts we gave up. “In the end, he had been away and came back to see all the pipes had burst in the house, so he phoned us up. It had been a disaster because it had been completely flooded and it was like a ruin. “We rebuilt it and extended it on all sides, so it is partly a new house and partly an old house.”