Blairlogie Castle is a remarkable home resplendent in an imposing position just east of Stirling, with the spectacular hill Dumyat to its rear and The Wallace Monument to the fore in the distance.

A dog-leg private drive from the pretty village of the same name takes you through the property’s gates, across a bridge over a burn, and up to where the castle sits. For the last 23 years it has been home to Gordon Adam, who is retired from a career in recruitment, and his wife, Morag.

He explains their motivation in buying it: “We always fancied an old historic house with character, and this certainly fulfills that.”

The main part was built in 1543 for Alexander Spittal as a family seat, while the east wing was added in 1582 by his son, Adam. Both dates are on the house, but it would be difficult to doubt its age – the walls are more than two feet thick and topped with crow-stepped gables.

It remained in the Spittal family for 360 years, but in 1890 it was added to again by a new owner, Colonel James Hare. He put on the bedroom wing at the back, and installed the arch joining the adjacent cottage.

Gordon observes: “The arch was certainly put up before removal vans were invented – that was our first challenge.”

Apart from dealing with the quirks of a property with this heritage, a major overhaul wasn’t required. Gordon recalls: “The place was already pretty comfortable when we bought it – we weren’t looking for a project. We’ve replaced the kitchen in our time and redecorated.”

He adds: “It is a sizeable house, but on a domestic scale. It is very much a family home, the rooms are big enough, but not too big.

“We’ve always said that you can get a wee bit lost in it, but not too lost.”

There are certainly some eye-catching features in the house and there may be more hidden treasures. The drawing room ceiling dates from Colonel Hare’s time, but his records show that above the plaster is the 16th-Century fleur-de-lis paintwork, like those found in Culross Palace.

The dining room ceiling is a modern take on the older style, which adds to the warmth and character in the room. The same is true of the fruits and vegetables painted on the cupboards in the butler’s pantry.

The castle’s top-floor library has a wooden vaulted ceiling, the entrance hall has dark panelling, and there can’t be many cloakrooms with original meat hooks from the ceiling, as you find here – or such a spectacular “throne room” loo.

Gordon says a previous owner told him that with all the steps in the house there are actually 21 levels present – which just adds to the character and the fun.

The grounds are just under three acres and has many specimen trees to provide shelter and privacy. The whole garden is south facing and gets the sun all day long.

The fields surrounding the castle are being rewilded with more native trees as part of the Dumyat Woodland Creation plan.

The castle’s hedged garden has mature shrubs and vegetable planting. Its purpose has changed over the years. Gordon says: “We have grown fruit in the cage, but then we switched to keeping hens, ducks and turkeys – we even fostered lambs when our two daughters were small.”

There is a Victorian greenhouse, which allows more exotic planting, with fig, vine and peach trees.

As well as the cottage, there is an old stable building, still fitted with stalls. It has been used as a gym and yoga studio, and for Morag’s pottery, but would make a great home office.

More than anything, Blairlogie Castle has been a wonderful place to bring up the Adams’ children. Gordon says: “I think they only really appreciated how special it was as they got older. My younger daughter got married in the garden during Covid – with the 25 guests allowed – but it was a magical day.”

