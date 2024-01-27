Prestige property: Exclusive address offers fabulous family home

The six-bedroom property, designed by architects Robert Reid and William Sibbald, was built in 1813 when the street was developed to provide high-quality housing close to the Capital’s city centre.

The dwelling has had many notable residents, including Sir Douglas Seton-Steuart, the last Hereditary Armour-Bearer and Squire of the Royal Body in Scotland, but most recently the residence has been enjoyed by the Gray family who bought it in January 2020 following11 years spent living in America.

Mum of two boys, Lucy Gray recalls: “We wanted a nice family house and my husband, Jonny, who grew up in Edinburgh, had always loved the houses in Northumberland Street.

The exterior of 14 Northumberland Street, Edinburgh. Image: contributed

“The condition was pretty good when we moved in that March. We changed quite a lot of the colours but, in general terms, we didn’t do much to the house.”

More recent renovations, however, include a new slate roof installed in 2021, a boiler fitted last year, and glazing has been replaced in number 14’s central cupola, which fills the staircase with sunlight.

Prior to the Gray’s moving in, the property had been owned by an art dealer and its large rooms were bedecked with huge oil paintings of family portraits.

“When I looked around the house, I did think ‘crikey, how will we ever fill the walls?’, as we do not have any pictures of that nature, so I thought we could put in lovely packed wallpaper and then we don’t have to worry about pictures,” explains Lucy, who works as a part-time florist.

The impressive first-floor drawing room. Image: Angus Behm

A fine example of this is in the home’s first-floor drawing room, a light and airy space boasting three tall windows, an open fire and ornate pink wallpaper.

This floor also contains the ensuite principal bedroom with dressing area, while a further four bedrooms are found upstairs.

Number 14’s ground-floor features a study and a large dining room, which has been a boon to the Grays.

“The dining room being lit by the open fire has made for very memorable evenings around the big table,” Lucy maintains. “In particular, my sons have had a few supper parties with their friends there, and that has been really great fun.”

The drawing room features an open fire. Image: Angus Behm

The townhouse’s lower garden level has become the Gray’s main family hub, formed by a modern open-plan kitchen with Miele and Siemens appliances and a contemporary curved breakfast bar. This leads on to a dining extension, which features bi-folding doors opening directly to the home’s private courtyard.

A south-facing garden space features colourful flower beds and in-built benches on three sides, providing a tranquil space for reflection and relaxation.

With their two sons now having left home, Lucy and Jonny are now downsizing south to be closer to the former’s family. However, the Gray’s admit their enviable address will certainly be missed by the couple.

As well as being a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the location is highly popular due to its proximity to exclusive shops and cultural highlights around the Capital’s city centre, and the many trendy eateries and boutiques found in Stockbridge.

The private courtyard is a "suntrap" on brighter days. Image: Angus Behm

Lucy adds: “We are right in the middle of the New Town, so it is fun for the boys certainly, as the house often becomes a stopping-off point for them and their friends enroute to the pub or a night out, which has been really nice for us.

“The garden is also surprisingly sunny and sheltered, so we get a lot of sun in the summer, and it provides a nice haven which is warm and cosy in the evenings. It has been a fantastic home for us.”

- 14 Northumberland Street, Edinburgh. Offers over £2.6m