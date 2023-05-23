2 . A garden gate leads to the sandy beach of Canty Bay below, perfect for wild swimming – even if it is just the family’s dogs who are brave enough for a dip year-round.

The half-acre garden was landscaped after the extension and is designed to be low maintenance. It has been planted with an eye for what grows best in a coastal location, including palms, but the owner says: “We’ve found the general rule is that anything red or silver grows here.” The outdoor space is enclosed behind gates and has a number of sheltered seating spots, as well as several outbuildings. Photo: contributed