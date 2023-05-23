All Sections
Prestige property: Coastal wonder Canty Bay House wows with captivating views of East Lothian

North Berwick in East Lothian consistently appears in lists of the best places to live in the UK. And Canty Bay House, which is just over a mile out of the town, must be one of the area’s finest homes – in one of the most impressive locations in the region.
By Kirsty McLuckie
Published 23rd May 2023, 10:50 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 17:34 BST

It is a spectacular coastal property on a stunning cliff-top position with breath-taking views over the Firth of Forth.

Today’s house started life as an inn for travellers, which was built on the site around 1900.

Pre-World War Two postcards survive which advertise lunches at the inn, for those making a stop-off on their way to North Berwick, for a very reasonable one and six.

The present-day occupant bought the house in 2009 and embarked on a major refurbishment and extension project. The work took the original four-bedroom property and added a new kitchen and dining room, plus three more ensuite bedrooms.

Canty Bay House, North Berwick, is priced at offers over £1.45m.

For more information, contact Rettie & Co. on 0131-220 4160.

It was turned into a family home in 1953, but has occasionally operated as a bed and breakfast in the intervening time – and it is still well set up if the next owners fancied running it as a boutique hotel.

The exterior of Canty Bay House, North Berwick

It was turned into a family home in 1953, but has occasionally operated as a bed and breakfast in the intervening time – and it is still well set up if the next owners fancied running it as a boutique hotel.

The half-acre garden was landscaped after the extension and is designed to be low maintenance. It has been planted with an eye for what grows best in a coastal location, including palms, but the owner says: “We’ve found the general rule is that anything red or silver grows here.” The outdoor space is enclosed behind gates and has a number of sheltered seating spots, as well as several outbuildings.

A garden gate leads to the sandy beach of Canty Bay below, perfect for wild swimming – even if it is just the family's dogs who are brave enough for a dip year-round.

The half-acre garden was landscaped after the extension and is designed to be low maintenance. It has been planted with an eye for what grows best in a coastal location, including palms, but the owner says: "We've found the general rule is that anything red or silver grows here." The outdoor space is enclosed behind gates and has a number of sheltered seating spots, as well as several outbuildings.

The property also has a cosy drawing room with limestone fireplace housing a wood-burning stove. A glazed sun room, added by the previous owners, is currently used as a games room with a snooker table as its focal piece.

The interior décor of Canty Bay House has been kept classic and neutral, light and airy – yet modern.

The property also has a cosy drawing room with limestone fireplace housing a wood-burning stove. A glazed sun room, added by the previous owners, is currently used as a games room with a snooker table as its focal piece.

The owner adds: “Our thought was that we wanted the interior to be quite minimalist, and let the views speak for themselves.”

The generously-sized formal lounge

The owner adds: "Our thought was that we wanted the interior to be quite minimalist, and let the views speak for themselves."

