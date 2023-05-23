North Berwick in East Lothian consistently appears in lists of the best places to live in the UK. And Canty Bay House, which is just over a mile out of the town, must be one of the area’s finest homes – in one of the most impressive locations in the region.
It is a spectacular coastal property on a stunning cliff-top position with breath-taking views over the Firth of Forth.
Today’s house started life as an inn for travellers, which was built on the site around 1900.
Pre-World War Two postcards survive which advertise lunches at the inn, for those making a stop-off on their way to North Berwick, for a very reasonable one and six.
The present-day occupant bought the house in 2009 and embarked on a major refurbishment and extension project. The work took the original four-bedroom property and added a new kitchen and dining room, plus three more ensuite bedrooms.
Canty Bay House, North Berwick, is priced at offers over £1.45m.
For more information, contact Rettie & Co. on 0131-220 4160.
1. The exterior of Canty Bay House, North Berwick
It was turned into a family home in 1953, but has occasionally operated as a bed and breakfast in the intervening time – and it is still well set up if the next owners fancied running it as a boutique hotel. Photo: contributed
2. A garden gate leads to the sandy beach of Canty Bay below, perfect for wild swimming – even if it is just the family’s dogs who are brave enough for a dip year-round.
The half-acre garden was landscaped after the extension and is designed to be low maintenance. It has been planted with an eye for what grows best in a coastal location, including palms, but the owner says: “We’ve found the general rule is that anything red or silver grows here.”
The outdoor space is enclosed behind gates and has a number of sheltered seating spots, as well as several outbuildings. Photo: contributed
3. The interior décor of Canty Bay House has been kept classic and neutral, light and airy – yet modern.
The property also has a cosy drawing room with limestone fireplace housing a wood-burning stove. A glazed sun room, added by the previous owners, is currently used as a games room with a snooker table as its focal piece. Photo: contributed
4. The generously-sized formal lounge
The owner adds: “Our thought was that we wanted the interior to be quite minimalist, and let the views speak for themselves.” Photo: contributed