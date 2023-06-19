Prestige property: chill quarters for the height of summer

Kirsty McLuckie looks around a Midlothian home with 360-degree views that presentsthe perfect set up in which to cool down
Just in time for the heatwave, a property has come to the market with the perfect set up in which to cool down. Howburn Cottage, near Gorebridge, Midlothian, has a beautiful crystal-clear pool in the garden, overlooked by a large summer house, and with a deck extending over the water.
Despite the cottage name, Howburn is a substantial offering, with five bedrooms and four public rooms in about an acre and a half of land. Photo: Contributed
Janette Kemp and Stephen Minion bought Howburn eight years ago, moving with their son from nearby Newtongrange. She recalls: “We had taken about two years to look at houses – we wanted something unique that felt like a home, not just a house. The location was the initial attraction. We aren’t isolated, even though our nearest neighbour is a mile away, we are still only 35 minutes into the centre of Edinburgh and the airport, and ten minutes from the Borders railway and Tesco.” Photo: contributed
The cottage’s rooms have been kept a minimalist white, with colour provided by accessories. Some features that were not in keeping have been replaced, such as the old fireplaces. Photo: Contributed
The kitchen is new and includes a beautiful electric Aga as a centre piece. Photo: Contributed