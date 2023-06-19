Prestige property: chill quarters for the height of summer

2 . Howburn Cottage, Temple, Midlothian offers over £925,000

Janette Kemp and Stephen Minion bought Howburn eight years ago, moving with their son from nearby Newtongrange. She recalls: “We had taken about two years to look at houses – we wanted something unique that felt like a home, not just a house. The location was the initial attraction. We aren’t isolated, even though our nearest neighbour is a mile away, we are still only 35 minutes into the centre of Edinburgh and the airport, and ten minutes from the Borders railway and Tesco.” Photo: contributed