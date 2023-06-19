All Sections
Prestige property: chill quarters for the height of summer

Kirsty McLuckie looks around a Midlothian home with 360-degree views that presentsthe perfect set up in which to cool down
By Kirsty McLuckie
Published 19th Jun 2023, 10:58 BST

Just in time for the heatwave, a property has come to the market with the perfect set up in which to cool down. Howburn Cottage, near Gorebridge, Midlothian, has a beautiful crystal-clear pool in the garden, overlooked by a large summer house, and with a deck extending over the water.

Despite the cottage name, Howburn is a substantial offering, with five bedrooms and four public rooms in about an acre and a half of land.

1. Howburn Cottage, Temple, Midlothian offers over £925,000

Janette Kemp and Stephen Minion bought Howburn eight years ago, moving with their son from nearby Newtongrange. She recalls: “We had taken about two years to look at houses – we wanted something unique that felt like a home, not just a house. The location was the initial attraction. We aren’t isolated, even though our nearest neighbour is a mile away, we are still only 35 minutes into the centre of Edinburgh and the airport, and ten minutes from the Borders railway and Tesco.”

2. Howburn Cottage, Temple, Midlothian offers over £925,000

The cottage’s rooms have been kept a minimalist white, with colour provided by accessories. Some features that were not in keeping have been replaced, such as the old fireplaces.

3. Howburn Cottage, Temple, Midlothian offers over £925,000

The kitchen is new and includes a beautiful electric Aga as a centre piece.

4. Howburn Cottage, Temple, Midlothian offers over £925,000

