Laverockdale House, which has just been launched onto the sales market, is a remarkable property. Designed by one of Scotland’s greatest architects, Sir Robert Lorimer, it was commissioned by financier James Ivory and completed in 1912.

Of historic significance and category-A listed, Laverockdale with its Scots Baronial style and Arts and Crafts influences is considered to be one of the finest executions of a small country house.

Lorimer has strong associations with the area, he designed around 20 “Colinton Cottages” in the conservation village, but Laverockdale is on a much, much larger scale.

The original design brief from Ivory expressed a desire for a traditional Scottish house, with the feel of a country seat but in very easy reach of central Edinburgh – and without the burden of a large estate.

Image: Contributed

The latest construction methods and finest quality traditional building materials were used in the construction, with all modern conveniences of the day included to create an impressive home.

In architectural style, it is easy to see the influences of Kellie Castle in Fife, Lorimer’s childhood home, and Traquair House, Scotland’s oldest inhabited building.

But Laverockdale has retained its allure and appeals to the modern buyer over a century later for exactly the same reasons as it was first commissioned, according to the selling agent, Ben Fox of Savills.

He admits: “It is an absolute beauty, I’ve sold a few Lorimer houses over the years but this is undoubtedly the best.

Image: Angus Behm

“It has total privacy and seclusion and yet you are in the City Bypass. You have almost two acres of grounds which have been restored to the original plan, with features such as woodland areas, a fernery and a waterfall, just as it was built in 1912.”

Lorimer’s plan for the ornamental garden has been added to, with contemporary sloping curves to the lower lawn inspired by Charles Jencks’ larger-scale Landform sculpture at the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art.

The floodlit garden at the rear has outstanding views of the Pentland Hills, three separate terraces to chase the sun, a large heated greenhouse, raised beds and a children’s play area.

Inside, the house has retained distinctive archetypal features such as the stunning central stair, beautiful fireplaces and original brassware.

Image: Angus Behm

There are grand public rooms on the ground floor and two sumptuous bedroom suites on the first floor.

There are also quirky reminders of the importance Edwardians placed on family. When the house was built the entire top floor was dedicated to the children of the house.

It comprised separate day and night nurseries, two bedrooms, a bathroom, a scullery with a food lift from the kitchen, and a large playroom which contained – according to a contemporary account – a swing, a climbing rope, a monkey-bar and a see-saw. Now transformed into four large bedrooms, the beam from which the play apparatus hung is still in place.

For a modern family, although the house is in very good condition, it might require a few tweaks. It is very traditional in layout, but there is planning permission to extend, creating a bigger living, dining kitchen to accommodate a crowd – rather than sending the kids’ meals up to the top floor by lift. There is also permission to add a indoor swimming pool and gym extension .

Image: Angus Behm

Ben says: “There aren’t many cities in the world where you can live in an architectural gem, with very secluded grounds, your own woods and a stream flowing through the garden, so close to the centre. Laverockdale is a rare find.”

Laverockdale House, Colinton, Edinburgh, is priced at offers over £2.95m.

For more information, contact Ben at Savills on 0131-247 3700.

Image: Angus Behm