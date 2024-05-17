Prestige property: a seven-bedroom family home with annexe in the Capital

The leafy locale is characterised by large and distinctive Victorian villas set along quiet, verdant streets, confirming the postcode as one of the most sought-after residential areas of the Capital.
1. 19 Palmerston Road, Edinburgh
Kate and Andrew Mearns bought the home 20 years ago and raised their two sons there.
“We were looking to upsize and we really wanted to stay in the area,” Kate remembers.
“It was a great option for us,
and our kids were at school in the area at the time, so it fitted
in well for us. We absolutely loved The Grange.”
To the left of the entranceway is a generously-proportioned living room with an original Victorian fireplace and two large windows complete with working shutters.
The formal dining room has ample space for entertaining.
The main family hub, however, is provided by its recent rear extension, containing an open-plan kitchen, dining and living space with large glazed doors opening directly to the rear garden.