The seven-bedroomed house at 19 Palmerston Road is a prime example of the area’s beautiful period architecture, and has been lovingly renovated by its owners to blend tradition with contemporary style.The seven-bedroomed house at 19 Palmerston Road is a prime example of the area’s beautiful period architecture, and has been lovingly renovated by its owners to blend tradition with contemporary style.
The seven-bedroomed house at 19 Palmerston Road is a prime example of the area’s beautiful period architecture, and has been lovingly renovated by its owners to blend tradition with contemporary style.

Prestige property: a seven-bedroom family home with annexe in the Capital

By Sarah Devine
Published 17th May 2024, 10:58 BST
Updated 17th May 2024, 10:59 BST

Edinburgh’s Southside conservation area The Grange was developed for wealthy families in the mid-19th Century, and today remains one of the city’s most popular affluent suburbs, just 20 minutes south of Princes Street.

The leafy locale is characterised by large and distinctive Victorian villas set along quiet, verdant streets, confirming the postcode as one of the most sought-after residential areas of the Capital.

Kate and Andrew Mearns bought the home 20 years ago and raised their two sons there. “We were looking to upsize and we really wanted to stay in the area,” Kate remembers. “It was a great option for us, and our kids were at school in the area at the time, so it fitted in well for us. We absolutely loved The Grange.”

1. 19 Palmerston Road, Edinburgh

Kate and Andrew Mearns bought the home 20 years ago and raised their two sons there. “We were looking to upsize and we really wanted to stay in the area,” Kate remembers. “It was a great option for us, and our kids were at school in the area at the time, so it fitted in well for us. We absolutely loved The Grange.”

Photo Sales
To the left of the entranceway is a generously-proportioned living room with an original Victorian fireplace and two large windows complete with working shutters.

2. 19 Palmerston Road, Edinburgh

To the left of the entranceway is a generously-proportioned living room with an original Victorian fireplace and two large windows complete with working shutters.

Photo Sales
The formal dining room has ample space for entertaining.

3. 19 Palmerston Road, Edinburgh

The formal dining room has ample space for entertaining.

Photo Sales
The main family hub, however, is provided by its recent rear extension, containing an open-plan kitchen, dining and living space with large glazed doors opening directly to the rear garden.

4. 19 Palmerston Road, Edinburgh

The main family hub, however, is provided by its recent rear extension, containing an open-plan kitchen, dining and living space with large glazed doors opening directly to the rear garden.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyVictorian