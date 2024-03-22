Prestige property: a Scots Baronial mansion which excites awe throughout

Preston House, on the edge of the historic town of Linlithgow, is an A-listed Victorian Scots Baronial mansion house designed by architect William Burn, who was renowned for pioneering the architectural style, with his apprentice, David Bryce, who later designed Fettes College in Edinburgh.The main part of the house dates to 1844 and it is thought to have been one of the pair's final projects before their partnership ended.

The distinction of its design has guaranteed Preston House praise in prestigious architectural guides.

The eight-bedroom house boasts four-acre grounds which are entered via stone pillared electric gates, and a driveway leading to an ornate water fountain.

Situated in a commanding elevated position, Preston House benefits from spectacular scenery across the surrounding West Lothian countryside with the spires of St Michael’s Parish Church and the Ochil Hills in splendid view.

The painstaking detail given to the aesthetic of the home is evident and showcased by a Gothic Revival Style roof with crow-stepped gables, and an impressive carriage archway to its eastern elevation.

Entry to the grand residence is through a Renaissance-style door below a Seton family coat of arms.

Off the main, lofty entrance vestibule is a library, drawing room, dining room, and a classic country-style kitchen.

To the west is a bowed orangery with French doors and views across the garden.

Just as impressive is the hotel-grade 14-metre swimming pool and spa facilities off the courtyard, entered through a dedicated games room, and housed in a beautiful atrium.

This recreational area also features a glass installation by artist Susan Bradbury, a mezzanine-level with treatment area, and floor-to-ceiling windows.

A handsome staircase leads to the first-floor landing, where the ceiling displays decorative Jacobean strapwork.

All bedrooms are generously sized with the principal boasting a dressing area and well-appointed ensuite with traditional roll-top bath.

Alastair Houlden, director of country house sales at Rettie & Co., says: “Original features include ornate ribbed plaster work, impressive bipartite and dorme-headed windows.

“A large single-storey bowed orangery is very special with a doorway with stone mullions flanked by tripartite corniced windows. The conservatory was an unexecuted plan for Falkland House.

“Details throughout are to a very high standard, and this quality is evidenced by the fact that gate piers and gates are included in the listing.”

He explains the property was bought by a housebuilder in 2004 and required external and internal works, which included repairs to the roof, water pipes, electrics and heating system. He adds: “The scale of the house is impressive, as is how it sympathetically balances old and new. The spa, games room and swimming pool are very special, and it is very rare to see such quality in a private residence.

“An attractive feature is Preston’s House location, on the edge of Linlithgow, from which is easy to access central Scotland’s arterial travel network.”

Externally, the grounds continue the home’s high-quality standards, with stretches of lawn bordered by rose beds and mature trees.

Two timber pergolas and a summer pavilion with terrace provide great spots in which to enjoy the maintained gardens. To the south of this green space is an extensive patio terrace which sees sunlight for most of the day and, with ready access from the family room, it is a great place for al fresco dining and entertaining.

There is ample parking with a five-car garage and two charging points for electric vehicles. Preston House is ideal for road commuters, it being less than an hour’s drive to the Capital, Glasgow and Stirling.

Alistair also comments: “The house has been used as a family home, but would suit specialist bespoke commercial use, subject to acquiring any necessary consents.”

​Preston House, Linlithgow, West Lothian, is priced at offers over £2.75m.

To find out more, call Rettie & Co. on 0131-624 4183.

1 . Preston House, Linlithgow, West Lothian The spa facilities are spectacular. Photo: contributed Photo Sales

2 . Preston House, Linlithgow, West Lothian The games room in Preston House. Photo: contributed Photo Sales

3 . Preston House, Linlithgow, West Lothian A log-burning stove ensures the room is cosy in colder months. Photo: contributed Photo Sales

4 . Preston House, Linlithgow, West Lothian The impressive dining room features a magnificent feature fireplace. Photo: contributed Photo Sales