The mews dates from the early 1800s, built as stabling and servants’ quarters for the townhouses of the New Town. They were later converted to car garages with flats above, but these days the location has become so sought after that many are being reconfigured inside, without altering the prettiness of the B-listed terrace.

Even with that knowledge, number 11 is a bit of a revelation with an inner spaciousness that you could never guess from the street, and a glazed addition to the rear.

Paul and Sarah Dollman bought the property in 2013, when they were downsizing from a Victorian townhouse in Murrayfield’s Garscube Terrace, after their three children had flown the nest.

Paul recalls: “When we bought the mews, it had three bedrooms, a small galley kitchen and a garage.

“The glazed room at the back was already there, but it was used as a conservatory, which was fine in the summer but – with no heating or insulation – it was almost unusable in the winter.”

The Dollmans commissioned a major reconfiguration three years ago, by Edinburgh architect Lorn Macneal, transforming the garage and galley kitchen into a double bedroom, ensuite and utility room.

Outside, the shape of the garage door has been retained to keep the look of the house, with a bank of small triple windows lighting the bathroom and concealing a second doorway entrance to the house via the utility room.

Paul says: “I think that is a really clever bit of design, we really didn’t want to change the outside at all.”

The conservatory was then converted to form a spectacular dining-kitchen area. Paul explains: “It still had the old garden paving stones on the floor, so we had to dig down to add proper insulation, and inside flooring. But the project has transformed the house – it feels much bigger. But people do refer to it as a tardis.”

The kitchen is fitted with a beautiful array of contemporary units and has folding doors to the sitting room and French doors out to the back of the property.

Outside, and sheltered by a high wall, is a small private seating area which the Dollmans have made good use of. “Sarah refers to it as the “sitooterie”, it is not exactly huge but we have a wood-burning stove and a barbecue, and space for a table and chairs – it’s just a really nice spot to spend an evening.”

There is also a wood-burning stove in the sitting room, and Paul says: “It is a cosy house, and so open that, when the stove inside is lit, you rarely have to use the central heating as it heats the whole house.”

After work on number 11 was complete, Sarah oversaw the redecoration with an interior designer but has kept the palette neutral with pastel accents to show the character of the house.

The launch onto the market has already attracted a flurry of interest, according to Paul: “This street used to be stables and servants’ accommodation for the big houses in Royal Circus, so it is a little ironic that they are so sought after now.

“We have tourists coming up and down the lane to take pictures every day, and it is two of the residents in the lane that tend to all the flowers and make sure it looks lovely.”

With grandchildren now on the scene, the Dollmans have reached the decision that it is time to upsize again, but Paul admits that letting 11 Circus Lane go is definitely a reluctant sale, wistfully saying: “We have always thought of it as the prettiest house on the prettiest street in Edinburgh.”

11 Circus Lane, Edinburgh, is priced at offers over £1m.

