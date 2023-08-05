Prestige property: a dear green space to call home in Edinburgh

4 . 84 Inverleith Place, Edinburgh Offers over £2.1m

The owner maintains: “Putting our own stamp on it was important, but we wanted to update it to suit modern living. The open-plan kitchen and diner was important to us because as a family we spent a lot of time together there. “From the front of the house you don’t really get an idea of the rear space but it really has a nice view, and so we wanted to bring that into the house, which is why we did the glazing that covers the whole of the extension at the back.” Photo: Angus Behm