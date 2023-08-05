Prestige property: a dear green space to call home in Edinburgh

Number 84 Inverleith Place is a sensitively refurbished Victorian villa in Edinburgh that combines a comfortingly tradition build with bold contemporary living.The double-fronted semi-detached property offers buyers a rare opportunity to secure a home with a classic 19th-Century aesthetic and a modern architect-designed interior.
Situated in the highly sought-after Inverleith district to the north of the Capital’s New Town, the six-bedroom house is surrounded by open green space, yet is within easy walking distance of the bustling city centre.
The current owners had previously renovated a property in Morningside before purchasing Number 84, where they live with their three young children, almost six years ago.
1. 84 Inverleith Place, Edinburgh Offers over £2.1m
“When we came to view the house, every window we looked out of had green space surrounding it,” the owner recalls. “Out to the back of the property are Edinburgh Academy’s playing fields, so we are not overlooked by any other homes.
“It feels like you are smack bang in the centre of Edinburgh, but there is a real country feel to it because of all of the surrounding greenery.” Photo: Angus Behm
2. 84 Inverleith Place, Edinburgh Offers over £2.1m
The property had a very outdated interior when the couple – who both work in finance – moved in, with dated orange wallpaper throughout the hallways and attention needed in every room. The work included replacing some stonework in the facade as well as all the windows. Photo: contributed
3. 84 Inverleith Place, Edinburgh Offers over £2.1m
The couple upgraded three of the rooms immediately upon moving in, before teaming up with award-winning Edinburgh architects Studio LBA to create a rear extension that houses an open-plan kitchen and dining space with full-height sliding glass doors. Photo: Angus Behm
4. 84 Inverleith Place, Edinburgh Offers over £2.1m
The owner maintains: “Putting our own stamp on it was important, but we wanted to update it to suit modern living. The open-plan kitchen and diner was important to us because as a family we spent a lot of time together there.
“From the front of the house you don’t really get an idea of the rear space but it really has a nice view, and so we wanted to bring that into the house, which is why we did the glazing that covers the whole of the extension at the back.” Photo: Angus Behm