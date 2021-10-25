Prestige property: A converted Borders stable block has all the comforts of a contemporary home and plenty of history

The Coach House, Glenormiston, Innerleithen. Picture: Lukasz Kudrel

Formerly the Glenormiston Estate, the mansion house at its centre was built by the 7th Earl of Traquair and owned in the 19th Century by William Chambers, publisher and Lord Provost of Edinburgh, but was eventually demolished in 1956.

What is left is landscaped parkland, farmland and woodland and a collection of historic estate workers cottages, farm steading conversions and new-build homes with a real sense of community.

It is pleasingly rural, yet only five miles from the market town of Peebles and in walking distance of the village of Innerleithen.

Elaine Mackenzie says it was this country community feel that first attracted her and partner, Kenneth Vannan, to The Coach House there, as well as the unique blend of old and new that the house offers.

“It is in a lovely spot – and it is nice to know that there are like-minded neighbours around, even though we have so much privacy. All our neighbours have smallholdings of some kind – there are rare goats and sheep, a couple of Tamworth pigs, some families are into riding and all of us have dogs.”

Elaine has a background in publishing, while Kenneth owns and operates Villeneuve, the long-established vintners in Peebles, so the location was practical too.

She says: “I don’t really like to think about ticking boxes, but you place this beautifully designed house in the sweeping driveway, add an orchard with a hammock, the garden and the idea of swapping vegetables or whatever with neighbours – it was all a huge draw. At the top of the drive, people pass with dogs or on horseback, and from the back there are rustic walks into the woods or up into the hills.

The Coach House was converted from a stable by the previous owner, and is relatively unassuming from the outside, but stepping inside presents plenty of wow factor.

The property is formed around three sides, and at its heart is a double-height kitchen and living area overlooked from above by a galleried landing.

The kitchen appears minimalist at first glance, but there is a separate utility room and boot room at one end and a vast walk-in pantry at the other, so all the practicalities are tucked out of the way.

The gallery upstairs is used by the couple as a music room – Elaine plays the flute, but for Kenneth it’s an excellent spot for his turntable and speakers. Elaine says: “It works well when we have a party down below to have the music drifting from the upstairs gallery.”

On the ground floor, a smaller sitting room is heated by a wood-burning stove, which makes for a cosy contrast to the open-plan elements of the house. It also has a triple-aspect and triple-glazed sun room with views down an avenue of lime trees to the hills beyond. In fact, every room in the house has a view – including the pantry.

The Coach House is a flexible dwelling, with one wing also housing an integral double garage and workshop, which could be converted into a granny flat.

On the first floor, the master bedroom has a spiral staircase, a roll-top bath with a spectacular view, and banks of bespoke wardrobes in its dressing room.

Despite the luxury, you never lose sight of the history of the house as the conversion project incorporated so many original features. The tongue-and-groove in the sun room was the original panelling in the stable, and horse stall stanchions have been reused at the entrance to the drive.

Elaine says: “Everywhere you look there are really quirky touches built into the design – so even though you have all the advantages of a modern property, there is so much character.

The Coach House, Glenormiston, Innerleithen is priced at offers over £945,000.

For more information, contact Paton & Co. on 01896 809200.

