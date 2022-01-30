Popular Mexican restaurant for sale in one of Edinburgh's most historic streets

Located within a traditional four-story property, the restaurant occupies the ground and lower ground floors providing space for approximately 80 covers in total and has been trading extremely successfully for the last 37 years.

Accessed directly from Cockburn Street via a glazed front door, the ground floor dining area provides space for 15 covers and includes a decorative bar area, while the lower ground floor has two dining rooms with space for 40 covers in one and a further 30 in the other, as well as a conveniently placed prep area for desserts and coffees, and two large storage cupboards.

The commercial kitchen is also located on the lower ground and is well set out with a preparation area, principal cooking area, good ventilation equipment and everything else necessary to operate the restaurant, while ladies and gents toilet facilities are also on this floor.

A theme of modern and vibrant Mexican décor can be found throughout the restaurant, and the welcoming ambience is helped by cleverly placed movable furniture and atmospheric lighting.

On the market with McEwan Fraser Legal for offers over £950,000, this is a fantastic opportunity in one of Edinburgh' s most popular tourist areas, and more details can be found HERE.

