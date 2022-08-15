Plans submitted to East Lothian Council for works to deliver new neighbourhood

Taylor Wimpey East Scotland has made a planning application to East Lothian Council for infrastructure works, which will form a key part in the delivery of a new neighbourhood, Dolphingstone, pictured, near Wallyford in East Lothian.

By Sarah Devine
Monday, 15th August 2022, 4:21 pm
Updated Monday, 15th August 2022, 4:21 pm

The application includes detail relating to proposed earthworks, sustainable drainage system infrastructure, and roads – including the formation of a new junction from the A199.

The developer plans to deliver a range of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes for the first parcel of land in the development.

The masterplan vision for Dolphingstone includes a proposed new secondary school and local transport infrastructure improvements.

Most Popular

Typical street scene in Dolphinstone

Pauline Mills, Land and Planning Director at Taylor Wimpey East Scotland, said: “We are very pleased to be making good progress in the significant preparations required to deliver our vision for a new neighbourhood of around 800 homes at Dolphingstone. This planning application for a programme of pre-construction infrastructure works will allow us to maintain that progress.

“In due course, securing AMSC consent for this work will ensure that we can continue to play our role in the delivery of new homes as part of the overall East Lothian Local Development Plan as the vision for new neighbourhood near Wallyford in East Lothian.”