Plans submitted to East Lothian Council for works to deliver new neighbourhood

The application includes detail relating to proposed earthworks, sustainable drainage system infrastructure, and roads – including the formation of a new junction from the A199.

The developer plans to deliver a range of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes for the first parcel of land in the development.

The masterplan vision for Dolphingstone includes a proposed new secondary school and local transport infrastructure improvements.

Typical street scene in Dolphinstone

Pauline Mills, Land and Planning Director at Taylor Wimpey East Scotland, said: “We are very pleased to be making good progress in the significant preparations required to deliver our vision for a new neighbourhood of around 800 homes at Dolphingstone. This planning application for a programme of pre-construction infrastructure works will allow us to maintain that progress.