Picture perfect 5-bedroom farmhouse in glorious Highlands setting with beautiful gardens and river with fishing rights

Its elegant configuration and flexibility blends modern living with an abundance of retained period features, including high ceilings and fine cornicing, generously-proportioned rooms and some original fireplaces.

The delightful accommodation is set over three levels and on the ground floor comprises welcoming reception hall, formal drawing room, generous family room, spacious dining room, beautiful breakfast kitchen, large fitted utility room, stunning orangery-style conservatory, and a downstairs WC.

The first floor offers a large principal bedroom with fitted dressing room and very spacious en-suite bathroom, two additional double bedrooms with en-suite facilities, a further two double bedrooms, both with built-in storage, and a modern family shower room, while a separate staircase rises to the second floor which features a well-proportioned study, store room, and access to a spacious loft space.

Externally, a private road leads to a gravelled driveway with large turning circle and access to a detached double garage, while the stunning, beautifully landscaped garden grounds of around 11 acres include rolling lawns, established, colourful flowerbeds, specimen plants, trees, vegetable garden, greenhouse, raised beds and a garden pond, as well as numerous seating areas and a large terrace.

In addition, the property is located on the banks of the River Evelix and includes around 900m of single bank salmon and trout fishing.

On the market with Strutt & Parker for offers over £1,000,000, more details can be found HERE.

