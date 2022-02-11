Outstanding modern architect-designed house with beautiful views over the Perthshire countryside, only three miles from Gleneagles

A new, high end finish was applied throughout with features including new fitted bathrooms, a modern kitchen, hardwood flooring, custom made shutters, as well as top of the range appliances.

The ground floor accommodation comprises an impressive family room, dining kitchen with contemporary fittings and central island, double bedroom with en-suite shower room, utility room with door into the integral garage, and a WC.

A new and bespoke oak and wrought iron staircase leads to the first floor landing with striking vaulted ceiling and gives access to a stunning sitting room, study area, principal bedroom with en-suite bathroom and doors to a large balcony, second double bedroom with en-suite bathroom and private timber decked balcony with spiral staircase to the terrace below, and a third double bedroom with en-suite shower room and south facing Juliet balcony.

Externally, the house sits on a spacious corner plot with monobloc private parking and two integral garages to the front, and a fully enclosed garden to the rear with beautiful views over the neighbouring countryside and featuring an expansive lawn surrounded by flower beds and borders stocked with shrubs and young trees, partially covered flagstone terrace, and a further flagstone seating area.

On the market with Savills for offers over £695,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Allanfield, Auchterarder Hallway. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

2. Allanfield, Auchterarder The family room has doors leading out into the garden, and a log burning stove with modern wooden mantlepiece. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

3. Allanfield, Auchterarder The dining kitchen has contemporary fittings, quartz worktops, and appliances including an American style fridge freezer, wine cooler, dishwasher, microwave/oven, and induction hob with downdraft extractor. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

4. Allanfield, Auchterarder Dining kitchen. Photo: Savills Photo Sales