Outstanding mix of traditional and modern make this stunning 3-bedroom Georgian flat in central Edinburgh a must-see

The property boasts many fine period features including ornate cornicing and fireplaces and has been further complemented with the addition of modern features in the kitchen, bathroom and shower room.

The flat is entered through an impressive vestibule with traditional stone floor which opens to a generous dining hall and two large practical storage cupboards. The elegant twin-windowed sitting room to the front ha s a wealth of period features, while the stunning modern fitted kitchen is to the rear and includes a superb modular sink with integrated dishwasher.

The exceptionally large master bedroom is flooded with natural light from twin sash and case windows and features a beautiful fireplace as well as a luxury en-suite bathroom, two further double bedrooms also have traditional fireplaces, while a stylish shower room and separate WC complete the property.

On the market with Beveridge & Kellas for offers over £725,000, more details can be found HERE.

