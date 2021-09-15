East Claremont Street, Bellevue, Edinburgh.

Outstanding mix of traditional and modern make this stunning 3-bedroom Georgian flat in central Edinburgh a must-see

A magnificent Georgian 'A' Listed main door flat situated on a quiet residential street in the New Town, convenient for all that Edinburgh city centre has to offer.

By Gordon Holmes
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 4:31 pm

The property boasts many fine period features including ornate cornicing and fireplaces and has been further complemented with the addition of modern features in the kitchen, bathroom and shower room.

The flat is entered through an impressive vestibule with traditional stone floor which opens to a generous dining hall and two large practical storage cupboards. The elegant twin-windowed sitting room to the front ha s a wealth of period features, while the stunning modern fitted kitchen is to the rear and includes a superb modular sink with integrated dishwasher.

The exceptionally large master bedroom is flooded with natural light from twin sash and case windows and features a beautiful fireplace as well as a luxury en-suite bathroom, two further double bedrooms also have traditional fireplaces, while a stylish shower room and separate WC complete the property.

On the market with Beveridge & Kellas for offers over £725,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. East Claremont Street, Bellevue

Front of building - flat entrance is dark blue door on left.

Photo: Beveridge & Kellas

Photo Sales

2. East Claremont Street, Bellevue

Main door entrance and vestibule.

Photo: Beveridge & Kellas

Photo Sales

3. East Claremont Street, Bellevue

Entrance vestibule.

Photo: Beveridge & Kellas

Photo Sales

4. East Claremont Street, Bellevue

Dining hallway.

Photo: Beveridge & Kellas

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6