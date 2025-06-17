One-of-a-kind £1.5m luxury Aberdeen home comes to market

A landmark granite-built home in Aberdeen’s prestigious Milltimber district has come to market, combining period grandeur and advanced technology to create a one-of-a-kind home.

The expansive property occupies a secluded plot with landscaped gardens created by a gold medallist designer, smart home infrastructure, and exceptional finishes throughout.

The current owners of the six-bedroom Sunert House spent over two years completely upgrading and extending the century old property and garden to create a unique residence.

Brought to market by leading solicitor estate agents Simpson & Marwick, the home is listed on the market for £1.5m.

The owners worked closely with their design and construction teams to ensure that the refurbishment of the original house blended seamlessly with the new extension and garden redesign, they commented: “Every decision we made, from restoring original period details to installing state-of-the-art technology, was about blending the best of old and new.

“We worked with a highly motivated team to create something exceptional, a home that feels both timeless and completely modern.”

“We feel incredibly proud of what we’ve created here, but the time is right for someone else to enjoy it. With its space, privacy, and setting in one of Aberdeen’s finest communities, it’s a truly unique place to live.” For those looking for an outdoor activity the property’s location on the outskirts of Aberdeen provides easy access to both Deeside and the highlands.

At the heart of the home is a showstopping kitchen and utility suite, designed by Cameron Interiors of Perth and fitted with sleek German Bulthaup cabinetry.

It features a full suite of high-spec Gaggenau appliances, including twin ovens, a steam oven, warming drawer, induction hob, wine fridge, built-in coffee machine and a commercial-grade extractor, creating a space ideal for entertaining and everyday family living.

Limestone flooring flows through the kitchen and utility room, while engineered walnut adds warmth in the family room and hallway, all enhanced by underfloor heating, bringing both comfort and style.

A programmable lighting system and integrated audio-visual controls bring modern convenience, while working fireplaces and traditional Douglas Fir fireproof doors preserve the home’s timeless charm.

The owners added: “The gardens have been one of the most rewarding aspects of living here. We worked closely with a gold-medal winning designer to create spaces that are both beautiful and practical – somewhere you can truly unwind.

“Whether it’s enjoying breakfast in the front courtyard, relaxing in the sunken patio, or taking a walk straight from the back gate onto the Deeside Way, it’s an incredibly peaceful setting.

Double-glazed Accoya sash and case windows feature throughout, and a high-end smart system allows seamless control of music, lighting and media via a touchscreen or mobile device.

The home also includes seven bathrooms, while a generous basement provides additional storage and flexible workspace.

Nikki Hempseed, the Simpson & Marwick agent managing the sale, said: “This is one of the most exceptional homes I’ve had the privilege of bringing to market.

“The level of care, craftsmanship and attention to detail throughout is truly remarkable, I’ve honestly never seen anything quite like it.

“From the stunning kitchen with its bespoke cabinetry and top-tier appliances, to the integration of modern technology and the beautifully restored original features, it’s clear that every element has been thoughtfully considered.

“This home is a complete lifestyle offering for those seeking space, quality and exclusivity.”

Sunert House offers proximity to top-rated schools including the International School of Aberdeen, Cults Academy and the recently opened Milltimber Primary.

Commuting is straightforward thanks to easy access to the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route and transport links to Aberdeen city centre and beyond.

For more information visit: https://www.simpsonmarwick.com/

1 . Contributed Brought to market by leading solicitor estate agents Simpson & Marwick. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed The expansive property occupies a secluded plot with landscaped gardens. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed The current owners spent over two years upgrading the century old property. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed At the heart of the home is a showstopping kitchen and utility suite. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales