One-bed Hillside bolthole promises a stylish central pied-à-terre

This traditional one-bedroom third-floor flat is located in an enviable position in Hillside, near the excellent amenities and transport links of Easter Road, Leith Walk, and Meadowbank.

Friday, 16th September 2022, 9:51 am

17 (3F3) Elgin Terrace, Edinburgh, EH7 5NW. Offers over £160,000. Marketed by VMH Solicitors.

The flat is accessed via a shared stair and its lounge has a window seat with far-reaching views to Calton Hill. It also benefits from a gas stove set beside an open press cupboard, with a large nook as a dedicated dining area. An open doorway leads through to the kitchen, which is appointed with modern cabinets, and a down-lit worktop with a wood-styled finish.

The flat’s double bedroom contains an under-window cupboard, and the bathroom features an overhead shower, a built-in cupboard, and travertine floor tiles.

