One-bed Hillside bolthole promises a stylish central pied-à-terre
This traditional one-bedroom third-floor flat is located in an enviable position in Hillside, near the excellent amenities and transport links of Easter Road, Leith Walk, and Meadowbank.
17 (3F3) Elgin Terrace, Edinburgh, EH7 5NW. Offers over £160,000. Marketed by VMH Solicitors.
The flat is accessed via a shared stair and its lounge has a window seat with far-reaching views to Calton Hill. It also benefits from a gas stove set beside an open press cupboard, with a large nook as a dedicated dining area. An open doorway leads through to the kitchen, which is appointed with modern cabinets, and a down-lit worktop with a wood-styled finish.
The flat’s double bedroom contains an under-window cupboard, and the bathroom features an overhead shower, a built-in cupboard, and travertine floor tiles.