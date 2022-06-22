On the shores of Loch Ness, this stunning one-bedroom apartment is part of a church in an historic former military fort and monastery

Originally built as a military fort in 1729, and involved in the Jacobite Rebellion, the property became St Benedict’s Abbey in the late 19th century but had been abandoned and fallen into a state of disrepair when The Santon Group, specialist listed building developers, rescued it in 2003, with work completed on The Highland Club in 2012.

The complex features holiday and permanent stay properties all with their own unique look and character and an abundance of history, and includes an onsite leisure complex and restaurant.

The beautiful one-bedroom apartment for sale forms part of what was Abbey Church at St Benedict’s Abbey and boasts stunning period features, high specification and a luxury finish, and comprises a lounge open plan to kitchen/dining room, double bedroom, and a well appointed partially tiled bathroom.

On the market with Pacitti Jones for offers over £245,000, more details can be found HERE.

A particular highlight is the stone archway in the open plan kitchen dining living area.