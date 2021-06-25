Offers over £1.45m for stunning 5-bedroom villa with separate coach house in peaceful rural setting on outskirts of Edinburgh

The main house, all on one level, comprises entrance hall, vaulted atrium, sitting room, open plan kitchen/dining/living room, conservatory, five double bedrooms, all with en-suite bathroom/shower rooms, family bathroom, utility room and cloakroom/WC.

The separate Coach House is split into four studio apartments, each with en-suite shower room and kitchenette, which are ideal for guest accommodation or as holiday lets.

Externally, the property sits in just over one acre of land and has two distinct garden areas, both predominantly laid to lawn with a mixture of specimen trees and mature plants, while to the side of the house is a raised decked patio area.

On the market with Rettie & Co for offers over £1,450,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Kellerstain Stables, Gogar Station Road Driveway. Photo: Rettie & Co Buy photo

2. Kellerstain Stables, Gogar Station Road Gated entrance. Photo: Rettie & Co Buy photo

3. Kellerstain Stables, Gogar Station Road Entrance hall. Photo: Rettie & Co Buy photo

4. Kellerstain Stables, Gogar Station Road Open plan kitchen / dining / living room. Photo: Rettie & Co Buy photo