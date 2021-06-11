Offers over £1.05m for this substantial 4-bedroom family home with lovely sea views in one of Scotland's most sought-after postcodes

Located on the desirable Grange Road in Elie, in the East Neuk of Fife, the house overlooks the village’s historic golf course and has enviable, panoramic sea views across the Firth of Forth from its bright, airy south-facing sun room.

Set over two floors, the property comprises an impressive entrance hall, drawing room, sitting room/dining room, open plan kitchen, conservatory, utility room, WC, and bedroom with en-suite shower room on the ground floor, and three bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, shower room and spacious storage room on the upper level.

Externally, a private driveway leads to a large, gravelled parking area and integral double garage with floored attic storage, while the grounds to the front are laid to lawn with herbaceous borders, and to the side and rear, there is an L-shaped lawn, secluded patio, planted borders and specimen trees, private drying green, summer house, greenhouse and potting shed.

This delightful property is on the market with Knight Frank for offers in excess of £1,050,000, and more details can be found HERE.

