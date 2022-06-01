Nine properties competing for Scotland's Home of the Year title revealed

The fourth series of the popular programme has followed the judges – interior designer Anna Campbell-Jones, architect and lecturer Michael Angus and lifestyle blogger Kate Spiers – as they scoured Scotland to choose the finalists to represent their regions based on architectural merit, distinctive design and original style.

This year’s search showcased a vast range of home styles including cosy little homes, grand conversions, stunning self-builds, breath-taking renovations, and environmentally friendly houses.

The finalists include a Victorian townhouse renovation, a former fire station, an early 20th century croft house, and a former concrete water tank.

Pentland View, Elsrickle.

Kate Spiers said: “From tiny little cottages to massive houses, there is such a wide and varied selection in the final, but while it’s a very tough choice, there can be only one winner.”

The finalists are:

Lorne Cottage, Fort William (The Highlands): A dainty renovation dating from around 1800, home to Ciara and Arran. Small but distinctive, the property boasts bold colours and unique design.

Ostro Passive House, Kippen (Central): A contemporary property in Stirlingshire, home to Martin and Mhairi. With the kitchen and living spaces pushed to the outer edges of the home, the home has a cubic core and an emphasis on sustainability and the environment.

The Pastel House, Kirkwall, Orkney.

The Pastel House, Kirkwall, Orkney (Orkney & Shetland): A quirky Victorian townhouse renovation, home to Jay and Rob. Spread over three levels, this house is awash with vibrant and distinctive pastel palettes.

Firestation House, Hawick (Borders & The South): Firestation House is a C-listed building dating from the 1850s, home to Sheena and John. The building’s fire-fighting past can be seen in the arch opening for the horse-drawn firewagon and the hinge pins on the exterior wall.

New Tolsta, Stornoway (Hebrides): A traditional, early 20th century croft house on the north east coast of Lewis, uninhabited for 37 years but now home to artist Tom who has painstakingly restored it to create a truly unique home.

The Victorian Terrace, Edinburgh (The Lothians): Situated in Morningside, home to Ella, husband Rory and their children Daisy and Arthur. As well as period features, the family home boasts a colourful palette and plush interiors.

Lorne Cottage, Fort William.

Pentland View, Elsrickle (Glasgow & The Clyde Valley): A recently renovated cottage a few miles north of Biggar, dating back to the 1890s and home to Navraj and Rachel, and son VJ. The house had been derelict for years but now mixes antiques and contemporary designs throughout, as well as being a zero carbon home.

Rhu Boathouse, Rhu, Helensburgh (The West): Originally built around 150 years ago to service naval officer’s lodgings, now home to Patricia and Patrick. Returning the property to its original period style, the couple’s colour schemes are muted yet warm and welcoming.

The Old Waterworks, Fife (The East): A unique conversion near Crail, home to Euan and Sam, and children Sophie and Rueben. Euan did much of the work himself, converting the former concrete water tank into a distinctive family home.

The final of Scotland’s Home of the Year 2022 will be broadcast on BBC One Scotland on Monday, June 6 at 8 pm.

Rhu Boathouse, Rhu, Helensburgh.

New Tolsta, Stornoway, Isle of Lewis.

Victorian Terrace, Morningside, Edinburgh.

Ostro Passive House, Kippen.

Firestation House, Hawick.