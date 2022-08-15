New villas released at Chryston

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The release includes the four-bedroom Iona villa, which is priced from £394,995 and offers a generous floor area of 1,565sq ft.

For those seeking five bedrooms, the 1,619sq ft Morar – pictured – is available from £407,995.

Cheryl McGeever, sales and marketing manager for Allanwater Homes, says: “We are delighted to release more of our sought after four and five bedroom family villas here at Allanwater Chryston, and would urge those interested in an energy efficient, well specified new home to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

A typical exterior of the Morar

“Easy commuting to Glasgow, which is just seven miles away, is a major advantage of living here. You can quickly connect to the local road network, and across the entire Central Belt. The area offers excellent public transport links too.”

The sales office is open on site at Allanwater Chryston, with visits by appointment only.