New showhome highlights spectacular one-of-a-kind duplex home in prestigious Edinburgh development

Plot 54 at The Crescent, Donaldsons - Living space. Pic: Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd.

Spanning more than 2000 sq ft, the dream duplexes are available at The Crescent, CALA Homes’ award winning development within the vast Donaldson’s Estate, a stone’s throw from Haymarket and Edinburgh’s city centre.

Set over two floors, the home’s centrepiece is a one-and-a-half height fully glazed flexible living space, allowing for impressive immediate panoramas of the iconic Playfair building and beyond, with full height sliding doors which effortlessly fold back to allow the outside in.

A studio-designed high specification kitchen and dining space overlook a more private family or relaxing area, with a separate utility providing added practicality.

Plot 54 at The Crescent, Donaldsons - Kitchen. Pic: Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd.

Its rare split-level dynamic design also allows for a craftily tucked away “crows’ nest” study, distinct but not detached from the expansive living space, with an abundance of storage beneath and breathtaking views.

Three en-suite double bedrooms feature on the private lower floor, while the cosy rear of the home includes a separate large terrace, overlooking the treeline of the Water of Leith walkway, offering a private and peaceful space to relax.

Buyers also benefit from all the perks of living at The Crescent, a central location, secure parking with EV charging provision, an 18-acre maintained garden, and additional security systems.

Phillip Hogg, sales and marketing director with CALA Homes (East), said: “Those on the hunt for their next move have been looking for the following key priorities: plenty of modern living space, a private outdoor space, and a home office, all of which are included in this home.

Plot 54 at The Crescent, Donaldsons - Dining area. Pic: Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd

“Another thing which creates a true feature here is the vast greenery of the estate and the spectacular views. The Crescent is blessed by its location, embracing the original Playfair building and offering views across the 18 acre estate, the Pentlands and beyond."

The final phase, the East Wing, is home to the last duplexes at The Crescent, including plot 54, which is available for £1,480,000 and can be viewed daily by appointment alongside the showhomes.

For more information or to arrange an appointment, visit www.cala.co.uk/thecrescent.

Plot 54 at The Crescent, Donaldsons - Family area. Pic: Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd.

Plot 54 at The Crescent, Donaldsons - Bedroom. Pic: Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd