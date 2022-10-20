The Gill collection offers a range of one and two-bedroom flats with a choice of ground, first, second and third-floor levels.

Prospective home buyers can view a one-bedroom apartment, pictured above, which covers 555sq ft, and can choose between two different styles of two-bedroom flats ranging in size from 777sq ft to 828sq ft.

Sales and marketing director for Cala Homes (West) Liana Canavan said: “Since we first launched Sequoia Meadows, it has been an extremely popular development for a variety of reasons.

“It’s really no surprise given its brilliant location near East Kilbride which has all the amenities you might need, but it also has easy access to the motorway to both Glasgow and Edinburgh, so it is ideal for commuting.

“Following the sell-out success of the Kinloch building, we’re excited for the new apartment releases and we predict they’ll prove incredibly popular with first-time buyers, young professionals, and downsizers alike.

“Interest in our apartment properties at Sequoia Meadows has been strong, so those looking to make the move to Jackton should act fast and get in touch with our team to register their interest.”

Prices start from £179,995 for the one-bedroom unit and from £249,995 for a two-bedroom flat and appointments to view can be booked by calling 01355-551 047.

