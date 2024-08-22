New images reveal future of Army HQ renovation

Major refurbishment of vast site shows large plots and modernised homes

THE FIRST visuals revealing the future of 78 former army homes on Edinburgh’s outskirts have been released, giving interested buyers a taste of what to expect.

Created using a combination of photographic and overlayed computer-generated imagery, the visuals give an indication of how the homes and public space at Craigiehall Meadows will look on completion.

Once a community of military families serving the British Army’s Scottish Headquarters at Craigiehall, each of the 78 homes will be completely refurbished and brought up to modern standards.

Craigiehall Meadows CGI

The images also demonstrate the development’s large, mature plots, as well as the abundance of greenery across the tree-lined site.

Tzana Webster, Head of Estate Agency with Ralph Sayer, which is managing the sales and marketing for the site has revealed very high early interest in the development.

She said: “My first impression on seeing the CGIs was - wow. These are going to become exceptional homes with large front and back gardens, which is rare across Edinburgh – especially compared to new build developments on the market.

“This will be a perfect base for those who want the outdoors life but within easy reach of the city and it’s great to show those interested, whether buyers or people with a connection to the location, what is coming down the line.

Arial view of Craigiehall Meadows

“Interest has been high, including from people who used to live here while it served families from the armed forces. This is an amazing location, and a lot of people have a connection with it.”

Craigiehall Meadows is set in an expansive, tree-lined location linking the River Almond with the 800-acre Dalmeny Estate. It is next to Edinburgh’s prime neighbourhoods of Barnton, Cramond and Cammo.

The homes on offer will include a mix of detached, and semi-detached properties all with modern finishes and amenities.

The history of Craigiehall dates to the 17th century when it existed as a country house and estate before it was requisitioned by the Armed Forces in 1939.

It became the Scottish Army HQ in 1951 and operated as the Craigiehall camp from 1955, housing notable regiments until the base was announced for closure in 2011 as part of the Defence Basing Review.

Mature planting and adjacence to farmland give the location a rural feel, however, there is outstanding connectivity to the city, motorway network and Edinburgh Airport.

Enabling works are now underway, with homes becoming available to the market during the refurbishment process.