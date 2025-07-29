New homes released at East Lothian’s Longniddry Village
The latest release is across five plots, namely three two-bedroom apartments, available to move in from November and two four-bedroom properties which will be complete by early 2026.
To further entice buyers, Cruden is offering a limited-time package of huge savings on the apartments with £5,000 cashback and a further £5,000 options voucher to make a new house at Longniddry a dream home.
Longniddry Village takes inspiration from the characterful architecture and appeal of quaint East Lothian villages and towns. Its local vernacular and carefully considered landscape design seamlessly extends into the existing vibrant village community.
The traditionally inspired architecture includes period-style features such as sash windows, chimneys and high ceilings. Meanwhile, the interior accommodation is spacious and airy, complete with high-quality fixtures and fittings that include designer German kitchens with integrated Siemens appliances, built-in wardrobes, stylish bathrooms and fibre broadband.
When complete, the development will include several features for residents to enjoy, including a play park, sports pitch, restored mill pond and wildflower meadow. New owners will also benefit from the neighbouring steadings restoration, which will be a hub for several amenities including an independent coffee outlet, a luxury convenience store and salon.
Hazel Davies, Sales and Marketing Director of Cruden Homes, said:“It’s great to extend the new home options available to discerning buyers at our Longniddry Village development, whether they’re taking their first step on the property ladder or looking for more space to grow. The added incentives for our range of apartments make now the perfect time to move.
“This has been an incredibly popular development, with previous launches selling out ahead of plan. We would advise potential home buyers to book a viewing as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.”