New homes at Birchwood Brae go on display next month

Visitors can discover details of the 41 two, three and four-bedroom semi, terraced and detached homes being built at Birchwood Brae, pictured, Saturday, 29 October.

The first dozen homes released at next month’s launch will include a number that will be available for a pre-Christmas move-in date.

There is support available for anyone with an existing home to sell through Cruden’s part-exchange, assisted move and guaranteed buyer initiatives.

A typical exterior of homes at Birchwood Brae

The homes will have flexible living spaces, ideal for new ways of living and working, as well as their own front and back gardens. All homes will have a variety of environmental benefits, including solar panels and communal electric vehicle charging points throughout the site, with ducting for future electric charging to all garages and private parking bays.

Wallyford, situated on the outskirts of Musselburgh, is only seven miles from Edinburgh city centre. There’s a train station just minutes from the development, as well as easy access to the A1, and alongside local amenities, nearby Fort Kinnaird shopping centre offers retail outlets, restaurants and an Odeon Cinema.

Wallyford is also ideally-located for East Lothian’s magnificent beaches and countryside, making this the perfect choice for anyone who wants the benefits of both rural and urban life.

Hazel Davies, sales and marketing director of Cruden Homes, says: “Birchwood Brae offers buyers a chance to act quickly and snap up a beautiful new home that provides contemporary living, plenty of indoor and outdoor space to relax and enjoy life and the reassurance of many cost saving and environmental benefits, all within easy reach of Edinburgh city centre.

“We expect huge demand for this first release of homes, some of which are expected to be ready for occupation by Christmas. I urge anyone who likes the idea of modern living at Birchwood Brae to register their interest very quickly so that they don’t miss out.”

Prices of homes at Birchwood Brae are expected to start from around £210,000 for a two-bedroom terraced property.