New community given green light in Barrhead as Briar Homes secures planning permission

East Renfrewshire Council has granted Briar Homes planning permission for a development of 39 private homes near Lyoncross Farm, on the southern edge of Barrhead.

This exclusive, boutique style development will create a new community and extend the popular town of Barrhead. Under the proposals 39 homes will be built on Aurs Road neighbouring Dams to Darnley Country Park.

The development will consist of 30 four-bedroom and nine five-bedroom detached homes, all built under the Briar Homes brand.

CGI Street View

Briar Homes is a family-run, Glasgow-based housebuilder with a proven track record of developing high quality homes in East Renfrewshire, Glasgow and beyond. In recent years, Briar Homes delivered a sell-out development called Eden Grove with private homes alongside affordable social housing from parent company AS Homes Scotland Ltd, all at Dealston Road, Barrhead. More recently Briar Homes sold out at Woodlea in Darnley and Calderpark Gardens at Broomhouse Glasgow.

Paul Kelly, Managing Director of Briar Homes Ltd, said: “There is an acute need for high quality homes in Scotland and following our sell out success of Eden Grove, we’re excited to return to Barrhead and create a new community.”