Dandara is now building the remaining four and five-bedroom homes at The Grange, on Hazledene Drive, Hazlehead.

The latest phase will take the total number of properties built there to 66 and will include the four-bedroom Maple and Beech styles, along with the popular five-bedroom Yew with sunroom. This model is the most recent release at The Grange where it is available at Plot 66 for £609,950 and can be reserved now for a spring move-in date.

The corner plot is set within an enviable position on the development and the home is generously proportioned. Downstairs benefits from an integrated single garage, formal lounge, and separate utility room for appliances.

The Beech's sunroom

At the heart of the dwelling is a large, open-plan kitchen, diner and sunroom. Elegant bi-folding doors in the sunroom open directly to the fully-enclosed rear garden, which is ideal for those with pets or young children. On the first floor, bedrooms one and two are ensuite and both feature sizable wardrobes.

The Yew design is also available without the sunroom at Plot 29, but with a generous west-facing rear garden, for £554,950.

Meanwhile, the Beech at Plot 24 is all ready to move into. With a south-facing rear garden, this home – priced at £544,940 – is likely to sell fast. It is similar in layout to the Yew and boasts a large open-plan kitchen, dining and family space to the rear of the ground floor. Two of the four bedrooms are also ensuite.

This style is also available at Plot 22 for £549,950 and will be ready to move into by Christmas.

A double bedroom in the Beech model

Alongside a modern exterior featuring PV panels, the latest homes at The Grange will include stylish, contemporary fitted kitchens complete with appliances, utility rooms, thermostatically controlled showers and landscaped fronts.

The centre of the Granite City is just half an hour away by bus from the development and there are plenty of amenities nearby.

Residents will also benefit from close proximity to the A90, which can connect them to Dundee and Edinburgh, while the A96 heads north to Inverness. The Grange is within walking distance to Hazlehead Primary School and Hazlehead Academy.

Claire Bathgate, head of sales at Dandara Aberdeen, says: “The Grange has to be one of the most picturesque new-build developments in Aberdeen, thanks to its careful landscaping and prime location just across from leafy Hazlehead Park, which is a dog walker’s paradise with amazing woodland walks and nature trails.

An artist's impression of the Beech house type's exterior

“The final plots are really special as many of them have large, sunny gardens, ideal for buyers who love gardening or entertaining during the warmer months.

“I think the properties will be particularly attractive to local buyers who don’t want to leave the area they love but crave more space.”

To find out more about The Grange, telephone Dandara’s sales team on 01224-064 271.

The light and airy kitchen and dining space in the Yew

French doors in the Yew's dining space open to the rear garden