New builds: Welcoming warm glow lights up Hamilton

Housebuilder Lovell Homes has opened the doors to its latest five-bedroom detached showhome on the site of a former lighting factory in South Lanarkshire.

Hamilton-based development Glow Garren pays homage to heritage of its location, where Signify – formerly Philips – was part of the local community for more than 70 years before closing in 2019.

Lovell Homes will build 163 new homes at the development, with 40 being affordable options.

The five-bedroom Jedburgh showhome was opened for viewings last weekend and the style will be available at various plots at Glow Garren.

Image: Chris Baynham

The Jedburgh’s spacious ground floor caters for flexible family living, with a large formal lounge featuring French doors which lead directly to an open-plan dining-kitchen space.

Double doors here open out onto a landscaped back garden, making it a super spot for al fresco entertaining.

The design type also has an integrated single garage, utility room, WC and storage.

Upstairs, bedrooms one and two are ensuite, the other pair are of a good size, while the fifth smaller bedroom could easi;y be transformed into an office or study.

Image: Chris Baynham

Currently available to reserve at Glow Garren is the four-bedroom detached Fidra. It too boasts elegant double doors in an open-plan dining-kitchen area, with a separate utility room, garage and formal lounge downstairs. This model is priced from £335,000 and is situated at various plots throughout the development.

The Elmwood and Inverurie are additional four-bedroom options, priced from £325,000 and £375,000, respectively.

There are also three-bedroom semi-detached options available, which start from £255,000.

All homes come with a ten-year NHBC warranty, a choice of Symphony kitchen units, Zanussi kitchen appliances, Ideal Standard sanitaryware, Porcelanosa tiling in the bathrooms, and landscaped front gardens.

Image: Chris Baynham

John McGill, a director atLovell, says: “These fabulous properties – both inside and out –are beautifully stylish with a modern look and design. They provide a rare opportunity to buy a home in [Hamilton], and are perfect for families and first-time buyers looking to move to an attractive, contemporary development with a rich history.

“With great access to local amenities, there is a fantastic chance to be part of an incredibly welcoming community in one of Scotland’s most well-connected towns.”

Glow Garren would be a great move for commuters to Glasgow, with the centre of the city just a 12-mile drive away, and Hamilton railway station offering train journeys to Glasgow Central Station that take just a half-hour.

There are also plenty of nearby attractions to provide fantastic days out including Strathclyde Country Park and the 500-acre Chatelherault Country Park, which was built in 1732 as a hunting lodge and summer house for the Dukes of Hamilton, and where visitors can visit the remains of Cadzow Castle.

Image: Chris Baynham

Find more information about Glow Garren at lovell.co.uk