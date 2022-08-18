New builds: Waterfront Plaza is prime Leith

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prices at the development range from £305,000 for a two-bedroom apartment, to £377,500 for a three-bedroom property.

Philip Hogg, Cala Homes (East)’s sales and marketing director, says: “The Cala developments across the region are perfectly placed to offer prospective homebuyers the ideal base to explore all that the city has to offer.

“Our Waterfront Plaza development in Leith is tailor-made for those seeking an active and varied lifestyle. Properties on the development enjoy waterside views across Victoria Quay and enjoy a prime central location.

Image: Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd

“Situated across from Ocean Terminal and just minutes from the heart of The Shore, Waterfront Plaza offers residents convenient access to Michelin-star restaurants, café culture, shops, a cinema and buzzing markets, which are all within a short walking distance.

“Connectivity has also been considered with cycle paths and bus routes. The tram extension, which is well underway, will only add to the connectivity, giving immediate access out to the city centre, airport and beyond - creating a truly cosmopolitan lifestyle.

“Waterfront Plaza has proven hugely popular, with only one property remaining for a move in 2022. We would encourage anyone considering a move to Edinburgh to reserve now for a move in 2023 to avoid missing out on their dream home.”

The development is close to The Shore, which hosts Michelin-starred restaurants and bars.

Cala Homes East/Chris Humphreys Photography

The Ocean Terminal retail centre is directly opposite and has a variety of well-known shops, convenience stores, as well as a gym and cinema.

Call Cala Homes on 0131-516 4355 to arrange a viewing.