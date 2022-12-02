A new house design style has been unveiled at Cala Homes’ flagship Jordanhill Park development in Glasgow’s leafy West End.

The Austin – launched last weekend – is a contemporary take on a mews house, offering spacious living over three-levels, and forms part of the first phase of Cala’s exclusive Cedar Collection.

The style has been designed by N7 architects to maintain the Edwardian aesthetic of the surrounding community and sits next to the historic David Stow building.

On the ground floor of the Austin is an open-plan kitchen, dining and living space, with bi-folding doors leading to a private rear garden with decking. This level is completed with a cloakroom and separate utility space.

An artist's impression of the exterior

The unit’s first floor comprises two bedrooms, one with an ensuite and integrated wardrobes, and a more compact version which would make an ideal playroom or office, plus a family bathroom with Duravit white sanitaryware and a stylish chrome towel warmer.

The top floor showcases an impressive main bedroom, which includes a walk-in wardrobe and luxury ensuite with separate bath and walk-in enclosed shower.

The Austin is available with part-exchange at various plots and prices range from £499,995 to £539,995.

Liana Canavan, sales and marketing director at Cala Homes (West), says: “Our Jordanhill Park development has been extremely popular since its launch, and we know that our Cedar Collection will be no different.

The open-plan kitchen and dining space

“The Austin housetype is a never-before-seen style for Cala West and offers prospective buyers another great opportunity to find their next home with something a little different at Jordanhill Park.

“The mews are perfect for a variety of different buyers, thanks to the spacious design – it’s a home that really flexes and adapts with your family.

“Being the first three-bedroom house within the development, it’s already proved popular with those who are looking to put down roots in Glasgow’s West End. The homes are surrounded by green space, yet offer the hustle and bustle of the city close by, whilst also benefiting from fantastic walks and a great community feel.”

Also for sale is the five-bedroom mid-terrace Elder townhouse at Plot 239, priced at £642,500.

The kitchen and living space

It too is set across three floors and features an open-plan kitchen and dining space with bi-folding doors downstairs, as well as a dedicated study area.

A generously sized lounge can be found on the first floor along with an principal bedroom with ensuite, while the top floor includes the other four bedrooms, the smallest of whichcould be used as a study.

There are a range of other apartments available in the David Stow collection, with prices starting from £259,995 for a one-bedroom unit.

Jordanhill Park is set within acres of beautiful parkland and green space. Nearby Great Western Road features a fantastic range of amenities including a wealth of bars and restaurants.

An ideal bedroom for a child

For further information or to arrange a viewing, call 0141-530 8919.

