New builds: The Depot delivers for Dunfermline buyers

The Linen Quarter Dunfermline

The development, by heritage developer Byzantian, is in two parts, with a mix of new-builds at The Depot and refurbished apartments at The Damask, as well as duplexes all at the former grade-A listed Duracord factory at Pilmuir Works.

The refurbished section has now sold out, but there are properties available at The Depot, ranging from one, two and three bedrooms with prices starting at £171,500.

A two-bedroom showhome is available to view at the south-west-facing Plot 94 on the first floor. Priced at £212,500, the apartment is generously proportioned covering 1,091sq ft of space.

The Linen Quarter, Dunfermline

It features a light and airy open-plan kitchen with integrated Bosch appliances, which fills with light for most of the day.

The main bedroom boasts an ensuite shower room and built-in wardrobes, and the bathrooms come with a choice of Porcelanosa tiling and Roca sanitaryware.

A two-storey, two-bedroom duplex is at Plot 44, priced £235,000 for a total of 1,339sq ft of space.

A hallway here opens up to a bedroom as well as a bathroom and spacious storage.

The Linen Quarter, Dunfermline

Upstairs is the WC, main bedroom with ensuite, utility room and large south-west facing open-plan living, dining and kitchen area.

The apartments have been designed by Glasgow-based JM Architects, which also oversaw the refurbishment at The Damask.

Thanks to the Dunfermline District Heating System, which uses heat from landfill, the homes will be warmed by renewables with full control afforded by an online connected smart thermostat.

The properties have been particularly popular with first-time buyers, such as 24-year-old Alasdair McDonald, who purchased a one-bedroom Damask apartment with help from the Scottish Government’s Help to Buy scheme, which is available on all properties up to the value of £200,000.

The Linen Quarter Dunfermline

He says: “The value for money is what appealed most, by far. I was viewing two-bedroom flats which were more expensive, and the same size as my apartment at The Linen Quarter, with nowhere near as much actual living space.”

Caroline Reilly, of Byzantian, adds: “These are the perfect apartments for first-time buyers, young professionals or downsizers – its location in Dunfermline is second to none, with bars, restaurants and the town’s Heritage Quarter nearby.

“The apartments are fresh, stylish and spacious, with each one individually designed, combining the Italianate heritage and original charm of the building with the most up-to-date building technologies.

“This newest release also offers up the chance for one lucky buyer to secure the last remaining balcony apartment available at The Linen Quarter. The balcony is a huge bonus for everyone eager to have some outdoor space.”