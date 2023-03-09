New builds: Star presentation at Leven Mill in Glenrothes

Scotsman Homes can exclusively reveal the latest showhome at Miller Homes’ Leven Mill development in Glenrothes, Fife.

The four-bedroom Greenwood house type covers more than 1,340sq ft and its showhome interior has been designed by John Amabile, star of ITV’s 60 Minute Makeover, who has taken inspiration from its Fife location.

The detached villa at Leven Mill’s south-west facing Plot 120 features an integrated single garage and a formal lounge with bay window on the ground floor, while a large, open-plan kitchen and family space, which benefits from elegant French doors opening to a landscaped back garden, is to the rear.

A WC, laundry and ample storage can also be found on this floor.

The Greenwood

The Greenwood’s galleried landing upstairs leads to an impressive principal bedroom which boasts two built-in wardrobes in a dedicated dressing area, as well as an ensuite shower.

Bedroom four in the showhome has been designed to be flexible for home workers or those studying, while bedroom three has been arrayed to showcase what life could be like for those with children.

The kitchen comes with a choice of colours, stainless steel four-burner gas hob, and three-spot LED track lighting, while the family bathroom and ensuite feature Ideal Standard’s white sanitaryware and Porcelanosa ceramic tiles.

This Greenwood is also due to be released at Plot 94 at Leven Mill, which has a south-west facing rear garden, so it is filled with sunlight for most of the day.

The Greenwood

Other properties currently available to reserve at the Glenrothes development include the four-bedroom semi-detached Blackwood. This design includes the same high-spec as the Greenwood, and features a formal separate lounge, open-plan kitchen and family area, ensuite main bedroom and a fourth that could be an office. Boasting 1,088sq ft, the house type is priced at £239,995 at plots 105 and 106.

Meanwhile, prices for the three-bedroom terrace Halston range from £159,995 to £163,995.

Located just a short walk from Glenrothes’s town centre, Leven Mill’s two, three and four-bedroom properties strikes the perfect balance of rural living and convenience. Situated just half a mile from the A92, it is about a 40-minute drive to Edinburgh, Dundee, Perth and St Andrews.

A range of high-street stores and eateries can be found at the nearby Kingdom Shopping Centre, while green countryside is right on the doorstep, with pathways leading to the River Leven and Riverside Park.

The Greenwood

Interior designer John Amabile says: “I was inspired by the history and character of the town of Glenrothes – in a landscape of ‘grey’ interiors being popular, it was fulfilling to be able to think outside the box with this showhome.

“This well-sized home allows for great family living, with all rooms generously proportioned and sensibly planned in layout to provide flexibility.”

Leven Mill is in the catchment areas for Warout Primary School, St Paul’s RC Primary School, and Auchmuty High School.

To arrange a viewing, telephone Miller Homes on 03330 608 561.

The Greenwood