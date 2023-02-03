Homebuyers in search of an outdoor lifestyle in a coastal setting should look no further than Saltcoats Grange in Gullane, East Lothian.

The Cala Homes development, near North Berwick, currently has a range of four and five-bedroom homes available in its first phase, priced from £495,000, and showhomes are open for viewings.

The largest property there is the Thompson, a five-bedroom detached villa with more than 2,440sq ft of floor space, which has been designed with flexible living in mind.

A light and airy entrance hall leads to a generously sized formal lounge with a bay window, which is entered through elegant double doors.

The Thompson, Fentoun Green, Gullane. CALA Homes (East)/Chris Humphreys Photography

There is also a dedicated smaller sitting room which can be used as an office or study space, a sizable dining room, and an impressive open-plan kitchen, dining and family area to the rear.

From the kitchen, French doors open directly to a patio and attractive bi-folding doors in the family space lead to an expansive landscaped garden.

The Thompson’s studio-designed kitchen features Siemens appliances, including a touch-control induction hob, and under-unit LED lighting.

The ground floor also boasts a separate utility room, ample storage, a WC, and a double garage with a recreation space and shower above.

Upstairs, all five bedrooms come with fitted wardrobes, while bedrooms one and two are ensuite.

They, along with the family bathroom, incorporate white sanitaryware from the Laufen range and Vado fittings, as well as a choice of Porcelanosa tiling.

The Thompson is priced at £975,000 for Plot 106 at Saltcoats Grange, which benefits from an west-facing rear garden, with various other plots set for release.

There are a range of four-bedroom detached homes available at the site, including the Campbell, priced from £590,000, the Colville, from £565,000, and the Bargower for £495,000.

The showhomes include the developer’s five-bedroom Hamilton and Gordon styles.

Philip Hogg, sales and marketing director at Cala Homes (East), says: “The coastal town of Gullane has long offered an idyllic life by the sea, with a host of local amenities, open green space and award- winning beaches on its doorstep.

“Our Saltcoats Grange development has already proven popular, providing a number of families with their dream home by offering contemporary living with plenty of space and style.

“The rural area provides an excellent option for those looking to make the short journey to Edinburgh – yet also seeking that private home office, making the perfect base for hybrid workers.

“The broad mix of homes at Saltcoats Grange definitely ticks every box for homebuyers, and the development location makes it an incredibly well-connected place to live with an excellent quality of life.”

Gullane Primary School is within walking distance and nearby North Berwick High School provides secondary schooling.

Trains to the Capital from the nearby Drem Station take less than half an hour.