New builds: Robertson Homes reveals its latest properties at Southfield Grange

The six-bedroom detached Stewart Garden Room covers nearly 3,000 sq ft of living space – around three times that of an average UK home – which is entered through a grand double-height entrance hall.

Beyond the hallway’s double doors lies a formal lounge with high ceilings and a separate snug, which has been turned into a home cinema with rowed seats and a large ceiling projector.

Towards the rear of the ground floor is a generously-proportioned open-plan kitchen and dining area.

The Ashley Ann kitchen, featuring appliances by AEG and Zanussi, has a large island, while the dining room has enough space to seat 20 people. From here, double French doors open directly to the landscaped south-west-facing garden.

The space leads to Robertson Homes’ signature garden room, which has cathedral-style windows and can be used as a cosier dining room, private work space or a place in which to simply relax.

The double garage can be entered through the separate utility room.

Upstairs, the gallery window overlooking the hallway ensures it is filled with natural light and provides a long-distance view of the Campsie Fells beyond Glasgow.

All six bedrooms are doubles and the master includes a spacious dressing room with two wardrobes and an ensuite bathroom.

Another four are also ensuite, while bedroom six could easily be used as an office or a study.

The family bathroom has a Laufen vanity unit, Hansgrohe chrome taps and fittings as well as Porcelenosa tiles.

Julie Henderson, sales manager at Robertson Homes, believes this showhome is taking new build design to the next level.

“We always look to create a ‘wow’ factor for visitors from the moment they walk through the door and that’s exactly what the Stewart Garden Room property does,” she says.

“We want to help people visualise how their lives might look in new surroundings, so a great deal of time and effort has gone into both the design of the house and the interior style we create.

“There are so many aspects of this home that people might not have previously considered, such as the use of specific furniture to offer stylish versatility, and clever use of room dividers which provide privacy while retaining contemporary open-plan flow.”

The developer is building 42 four-, five- and six-bedroom homes at the site, with prices starting from £570,000.

Also available is the detached five-bedroom Naysmith Garden Room house type priced at £660,000 and the six-bedroom Lawrie Grand model, costing £590,000.

The development, at Raeside Way, is close to many amenities including independent shops and eateries, and The Avenue shopping centre.

Close to some high-performing schools, Southfield Grange is ideal for family living.

For further information and to arrange a viewing, go online and visit Robertson Homes’ website at www.robertsonhomes.co.uk.