New builds: Queue for The View at Sequoia Meadows

Property developer Cala Homes has launched a range of four and five-bedroom homes in The View at Sequoia Meadows, near East Kilbride.

An exterior CGI of the Cleland

The View forms the second phase of the semi-rural development and follows the successful sell out of the first. It will comprise 64 homes with eight different styles, all surrounded by plenty of open green space and near easy commuter links to Glasgow.

Prospective homebuyers can view The Darroch showhome, which is currently available to reserve from £519,995. The five-bedroom detached home has been designed for flexible family living.

It features a formal lounge to the front and integrated garage, but the main attraction is the open-plan kitchen, dining and family space to the rear.

The Darroch - Sequoia Meadows - Jackton - CALA Homes (West)

Bi-folding doors open to the patio and a separate utility room also has access to the landscaped garden. There is a stylish Silver Birch kitchen boasting Siemens appliances and an induction hob.

Upstairs, the galleried landing leads to the principal bedroom which includes built-in wardrobes and a spacious ensuite shower room with Jack-and-Jill sinks.

The smaller fifth bedroom could be used as a study or nursery.

The family bathroom, by Carron, comes with white sanitaryware from the Laufen range, full-height tiles to the shower enclosure and chrome towel warmers.

The Darroch's formal lounge. Image: Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd

Also available to reserve is the four-bedroom detached Cleland design type at plots 250, 271 and 302, from £449,995.

This detached property also benefits from an open-plan family hub with bi-folding doors to the garden, which is ideal for entertaining on warmer days.

The Bryce is another four-bedroom option priced at £429,995. It features the same high specification as The Darroch and is well-suited to growing families or home worker couples each seeking their own office.

Speaking ahead of the launch, which took place last weekend, Liana Canavan, sales and marketing director for Cala Homes (West), said: “Due to demand for larger, detached homes in Jackton we are set to unveil The View at Sequoia Meadows earlier than expected.

The Kennedy's spacious kitchen. Image: Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd

“We currently only have one detached home remaining within the first phase, however, we do have a number of stunning three-bedroom terraced homes and apartments, ensuring there is something to suit all types of buyers.

“The View will showcase some of our most renowned four and five-bedroom house types which tend to be incredibly popular amongst growing families and those looking for more space.”

Prices start at £169,995 for a one-bedroom apartment, while terraced homes begin at £248,995.

Situated on the outskirts of Newton Mearns, the development is close to Hairmyres rail station, which offers regular trains to Glasgow Central, while the city centre is a 20-minute drive away.

A bedroom in The Darroch. Image: Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd

There are plenty of amenities at nearby East Kilbride, including a retail centre, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s supermarkets, Dollan Aqua Centre, restaurants and attractions for family days out.

To arrange a viewing, visit www.cala.co.uk